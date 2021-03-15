On March 13, 2020, former President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency. With a year now passed and countless steps taken to combat the virus, officials are starting to roll back prior restrictions.
On March 8, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new set of guidelines for fully vaccinated citizens.
Fully vaccinated citizens can visit each other while indoors without masks or social distancing, visit low risk citizens without wearing masks or social distancing and can refrain from quarantine and testing from a known exposure if asymptomatic.
However, vaccinated citizens should continue to mask up and social distance while in public. A full list of visitation guidelines can be found on the CDC website.
For spring break and travel in general, the CDC encourages getting fully vaccinated beforehand. If that is not possible, a viral test, masking up, practicing social distancing and avoiding large crowds are a must. Further instructions can be found on the travel portion of the CDC website.
At the Springfield City Council meeting on March 9, acting Director at the Greene County Department of Health Katie Towns said reopening all depends on recorded COVID-19 cases. Towns identified three major phases of reopening: red, yellow and green.
Currently the city is in the red phase, with over 40 cases of COVID-19 confirmed each day over a seven day average.
The yellow phase begins when there are less than 40 cases per day over a seven day average, which will allow the city to remove most occupancy limits and allow large gatherings — over 500 participants — at 50% capacity with masks and social distancing.
Towns said for the city to reopen safely, the green phase must be met for 28 days straight. This phase is based on less than 20 cases per day over a seven day average and sees the masking and social distancing ordinances removed by the city.
And while this means the city is lifting restrictions, the pandemic is not over.
Towns said a “wildcard” that may delay reopening are the two COVID-19 variants, though at this time both are able to be treated by vaccines.
“We have reached a point where the end is in sight, where we can start to relax, but it’s only a start,” said Towns. “We have to take steps cautiously so that we don't ruin all that we have accomplished to keep our community safe and protect one another.”
The full briefing by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department can be found here. The full council meeting can be found here.
Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, agreed with Towns during the meeting about the treatment of the variant strains and the cautions Springfieldians should take.
“I believe it’s now a race of the vaccine versus the variant, and until we get enough vaccines in, the mask is the way that will keep us safe,” Edwards said. “We are at the 20 yard line with a first down. It is not a time to fumble. It is not a time to throw an interception. We can score and be rid of this disease.”
Monday, March 15, Springfield-Greene County Health Department began offering vaccines for phase 1B tier 3, which includes citizens who are identified as critical infrastructure. Planned locations to offer vaccines is the Jordan Valley Community Health Center. CoxHealth is also taking preorders for vaccines when and where available.
