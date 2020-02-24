Missouri State History Professor Bukola Oyeniyi describes the new travel ban on Nigeria as “ludicrous.”
In January, President Donald Trump declared that his administration will add six additional countries to the travel ban list, one of them being Nigeria. This went into effect on Feb. 22.
Originally in 2017, the Trump Administration enacted the travel ban in heavily populated Muslim countries, claiming it was necessary for security against terrorist attacks. But according to Oyeniyi, who is Southwest Nigerian and also the president of the Nigerians in America Organization, the new ban on Nigeria shows policy inconsistency.
“According to the documents released by the U.S. government, the ban was exclusively limited to immigrant visas,” he said. “And it’s very difficult to determine in what category of visas the U.S. government is talking about. As far as visas in general, there are different classifications.”
He explained that the most popular visas, the ones that are easiest to obtain and are only for temporary visitation, are not included in the new ban. These visas are labeled B1, B2 and B3.
“The argument (of the Trump Administration) is that there are gaps in security protocol in obtaining visas, which will encourage terrorism in the United States,” Oyeniyi said. “It’s funny because here we are talking about the most sought after visa. A terrorist just looking for any way to get into the United States.”
Since the U.S. government did not include these categories of visas in the ban, the original argument stands inconsistent with the Nigerian immigration ban, which only blocks Nigerians seeking permanent residency in the United States.
“It’s not just about prejudice, it’s about the 2020 presidential election,” Oyeniyi said. “There’s a need for (Trump) to galvanize his supporters. And with Nigerians, the biggest immigrant population in the United States, who would you turn your attention to? Nigerians. They are not only the biggest immigrant group in the United States, they are the most educated.”
According to Oyeniyi, Nigerian immigrants in the U.S. are more educated than even natural-born Americans.
“The Homeland Security Department of Labor has records, and they will tell you that 15% of Nigerians in America have PhDs and no other group, not even Americans, have that kind of record,” he said.
Oyeniyi said he believes the ban is a very poor economic decision. The U.S. claims to want to expand its economy and deal more with Africa. According to Oyeniyi, Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa, the sixth-largest producer of crude oil, and is the top major supplier of crude oil to America.
“If you want to boost your trade relations with Africa, and you are running away from Nigeria, how do you make that claim,” Oyeniyi said.
While Oyeniyi scrutinized the ban at a national level, Olatokunbo Meghoma, a junior at Missouri State University and a native of Nigeria, said her personal reaction to the ban was simply confusion.
“When news first came out that Nigeria might be on this new travel ban list, I was confused because, as far as I know, Nigerians are typically very successful in the States,” she said.
Her father was planning to come to America to receive advanced physical therapy that he could not receive in Nigeria.
“I was worried that it was going to be a complete ban,” Meghoma said. “As bad as it sounds, I was kind of relieved that it wasn’t and it was only for immigration visas. It’s still bad. It’s not a good look.”
Since her father was only planning to visit the U.S. and not immigrate, the visa he had was not banned, so the ban did not affect him or Meghoma.
According to Oyeniyi, since Nigerian MSU students do not have visas in the scope of the ban, they may not be directly impacted by it. But if Nigerian students have family members that were planning on immigrating to the United States, that will become an issue.
Oyeniyi said he believes if America reelects Trump, the Nigerian immigration ban will not be lifted in the near future. If a new administration comes into office, he believes the immigration restrictions will be lifted.
He stresses the importance of cultural understanding and how a lot of Americans lack it.
“There’s a need for education among the American people,” Oyeniyi said. “Americans need to know about other people.”
This idea of educating oneself on cultures outside one’s own directly correlates with one of MSU’s pillars of the Public Affairs Mission: Cultural Competence.
The travel ban on Nigeria has caused high emotions in people such as Oyeniyi and Meghoma, who made sure to grasp the understanding of the ban. Oyeniyi calls for the American public to do the same.
“The president is saying something, and not many people will see the connection,” he said. “You need to be able to sit back and ask those basic questions.”