In April 2020 Springfield was under lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Now, the city is looking to move closer to normal in it’s Road to Recovery Plan.

This next step, the yellow phase, entails an end to occupancy limitations for most public areas, permit self-serve buffets, allow gatherings of up to 500 people, continue to prohibit counter seating and an extend the mask mandate until criteria is met to push Springfield either into the green phase, or backwards, into the red.

The red phase entails more than 40 new cases per day and 50 hospitalizations, whereas the green requires daily case counts and hospitalizations to both be under 20, and 50% of the population 16 years and older is vaccinated. It is recommended that two of three thresholds are met before entering the yellow phase, with significant progress on the third criterion.

These thresholds include:

Less than 40 new cases announced per day

Less than 50 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19

Case counts and hospitalizations are both based on rolling 7-day averages.

The third threshold — 25% of the population 16 years or older is fully vaccinated — is not far off.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department acting director of health Katie Towns announced in the April 5 city council meeting that 19.2% of Springfieldians are fully inoculated. Towns showed optimism that their goal is not far off.

However, Towns reminded the council of the necessity to continue mitigation strategies, following the announcement of Springfield’s first B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, according to a Springfield-Greene County Health Department news release.

“Until enough people are vaccinated, it is critical that we continue to utilize all the tools available to us, including masking while in public places,” Towns said in the city council meeting. “While last week’s news of the United Kingdom variant’s presence in our community tells us we must remain vigilant, Springfield continues to make good progress towards our road to recovery.”

Steve Edwards, president and CEO of Cox Health, showed some concern regarding the B.1.1.7 variant during the city council meeting, using the current daily caseloads in Europe as a potential harbinger of what’s to come.

“Encouraging news is that vaccines can beat this, and until we can get our vaccine rates to a higher number, we think that having masks matters,” Edwards said. “It improves our safety and we think that while social distancing continues to be important and we encourage people to be mindful of that, we also know we’ve got to balance that, as you have throughout this pandemic, to keep our community both safe and have our economy strong enough that the social ills that come with a bad economy are mitigated.”

The vote to move forward into the next phase in Springfield’s Road to Recovery passed unanimously, 8-0, with council member Ferguson recusing herself due to a potential conflict of interest. It will go into effect April 16.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Missouri State University collaborated to host a mega-vaccination event on April 8 and 9 at the Hammons Student Center, with anyone 18 and older eligible to sign up. Registration for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be done here.

