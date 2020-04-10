Plagues and pandemics, a phrase that may evoke fear, now has new meaning with Missouri State University after the COVID-19 pandemic. Plagues and pandemics (HST 529) is an online history course that has been offered for five years.
The university provides a description of the course on its website in which it explains the class is “a history of the disease, especially epidemic disease, in western and world history.”
It goes onto explain that the course is divided into two parts. The first section looks at diseases from ancient times to the 19th century. The second part of the course covers the 19th century to today. Together, the sections of the course show how the understanding of medicine has changed and how the world is more globally connected now.
Finally, the class does teach treatment. It discusses some new technologies such as germ theory, public health and scientific medicine.
In the course’s five-year existence, it has been taught by Thomas Dicke, a history professor with a specialty in business history. Dicke has a bit of a different explanation of what the class is.
“The focus is on plagues and pandemics because they have had such a tremendous impact on the expansion and contraction of human populations,” Dicke said.
The course developed out of his knowledge of business — with more population there is more business, making this an ideal course for him to teach.
“It grew out of my interest in the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1920,” Dicke said. “I began my career as a business and economic historian, which has given me a good background for understanding the drivers behind both urbanization and globalization.”
Many scientists have said the increased urbanization and globalization of our world has actually helped to spread COVID-19 and possibly other plagues and pandemics.
Kate Whiting, senior writer at World Economic Forum, specifically, said, “As Coronavirus spreads, so does the sobering reality that epidemics will become more common with our increasingly connected age.”
Dicke understands this reality and has already been teaching this idea in his class. He said the course already included information regarding the AIDS outbreak, SARS, MERS and Ebola. He will now add COVID-19 to the list of pandemics students should be concerned about preventing.
“COVID-19 is another example of the type of disease outbreak we need to be concerned about, given the highly urbanized and globalized society in which we live in,” Dicke said.
Dicke said he believes his students will now have a much more personal relationship with his class, as they have lived through a pandemic.
When he teaches these upcoming students with first-hand experiences of a pandemic, he has one overarching goal in mind.
“People need to understand that when we change our environment we also change the disease environment,” Dicke said. “For example, the types of disease threats we faced when the total human population was low, are generally not the same as those that exist in the highly urbanized and globalized world we live in today.
If anyone is interested in joining this class, it is an upper-division and graduate class. Students must have 50 credit hours before joining. Dickie mentioned that the class has around 25 spots, and it always fills up rather quickly.
More information about the class can be found on the university's course description page.