On Wednesday, Jan. 20, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will participate in the inauguration to transfer power from incumbent Donald Trump.
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Centers for Disease Control have helped to make necessary adaptations due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
“The rise in COVID-19 cases warranted a difficult decision to limit attendance at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies to a live audience that resembles a State of the Union,” said JCCIC Chairman Roy Blunt in a press release on Dec. 16.
According to the press release, each congressperson will be invited to the inauguration. They can bring one guest. Normally, 200,000 tickets would be distributed among the members.
In addition to COVID-19, recent riots at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. have led to Inauguration changes.
Nick Beatty, Missouri State University political science professor, said normally an inauguration represents a peaceful transfer of power. The current president hands over duties to their predecessor.
However, this year is different. President Trump said on Twitter on Jan 8. he will not be attending the Inauguration. Although he will not be in attendance, the National Guard will.
“There will be over 10,000 national guard troops and more security protocols overall to deal with any potential violence,” Beatty said.
As a result of all of the changes, more people will be watching the Inauguration on personal devices.
“We are also working on enhanced opportunities to watch the ceremonies online, in addition to the traditional televised national broadcast,” Blunt said.
Many major cable news broadcasting channels will feature the event. The Inauguration can also be watched on C-SPAN TV from 7 a.m. till 12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Missouri State’s Student Government Association will also be hosting an Inauguration watch party in the PSU theater starting at 10:30 a.m.
Follow Desiree Nixon on Twitter, @DesireeNixon17
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.