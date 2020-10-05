The Professional Building, located on the corner of Cherry Street and Kimbrough Avenue, was renamed to Ann Kampeter Health Sciences Hall Friday, Oct. 2.
According to a Missouri State press release, the name change is for Ann Kampeter in recognition of a seven-figure gift to the Missouri State University Foundation, a non-profit corporation which manages endowment on behalf of the university. The gift’s exact amount was not disclosed.
“Ann spent many hours in classes and visiting with faculty in the Professional Building when she was a student,” Brent Dunn, executive director of the foundation, said. “Now she wants the physical surroundings to assist students in their education.”
Renovations to the building will begin immediately and be finalized by next fall, the release stated.
Renovations will include:
A centrally-located student access and advisement center
Updates to the Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic
Additional meeting and study spaces
“The renovated Ann Kampeter Health Sciences Hall will serve our students well as they study and gain practical experience in our labs, classrooms and clinics,” said Dr. Mark Smith, McQueary College of Health and Human Services dean.
The Ann Kampeter Health Sciences Hall houses:
Biomedical sciences department
Communication sciences and disorders department
School of Nursing
Department of public health and sports medicine
Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic
Child Development Center
Preschool for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing