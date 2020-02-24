'Prostitution is paid rape'

Brandy Tuesday was sitting in a Springfield bistro when the sight of a gun flashed in her direction.
Nevermind there were other patrons around, mingling and chatting. Nevermind she was scared for her life in a public place during the lunch rush.
Tuesday had the perfect view of a threatening barrel intended for her, and a pimp’s finger rested on the trigger.
“It was a really painful day because that was the first time I’d had a weapon pulled on me at home,” Tuesday recalled. “I’ve experienced similar instances overseas but that was the first time I’d experienced that back home in the Ozarks.”
Tuesday has spent her life working with women living in sex trafficking, or who have survived sex trafficking, abuse or trauma. That day in the bistro was an opportunity to get to know a woman in a dangerous situation, in need of a calming, hopeful presence. But according to Tuesday, the woman’s pimp didn’t like what he was seeing.
A life dedicated to broken places
A few weeks before, Tuesday saw the woman standing near Park Central Square, where Springfield’s Golden Girl Rum Club is located today. Though the rum club wasn’t open then, Tuesday was enjoying coffee downtown and was headed toward her car when she saw a woman sitting on the pavement alone. She walked over.
“We began talking and I asked her if she would like some hot chocolate or some coffee. I went back and got some and came back and I was going to sit and have coffee with her and she kept looking at this guy across the street. Whenever she would look at him she would be terrified,” Tuesday said. “I realized that was her pimp.”
Tuesday said she made an unsafe move. She gave the woman her personal phone number.
“That’s dumb,” she said. “Don’t do that. If you want to do something like that, there needs to be a central phone number that you give, not a personal phone number.” Tuesday said traffickers can easily track anyone they feel threatened by — they have to remain in control.
The woman contacted Brandy a few weeks later — the two decided to meet up for lunch.
“As we’re having lunch together, in walks her pimp,” Tuesday said. “He comes and stands right next to me and he has what appears to be a gun in his pocket and tells me that he has more than one gun and knows how to use it, and to stay away from her.”
Tuesday said this is just one example of how close trafficking and prostitution are to home. After years of traveling, she still wasn’t far from a prostitution operation and an unpleasant encounter with its leader in a Springfield bistro.
Putting herself in the line of danger to reach those hurting is something she’s strived to do since her beginnings in global work against trafficking. She’s worked through the Assemblies of God in places she’s lived such as the Philippines, Costa Rica and Argentina. She’s also worked for extended periods in Indonesia, Spain, Latin America and other parts of South America.
“When I was doing field work in red light areas and brothels I would sit on beds with women and drink maté and eat pizza in Argentina — they became my friends,” she said.
Her work stems from a desire as a child to serve when she was preparing to go on a trip to Belize. She was only 12 years old, and for months before the trip she fasted a meal a week and prayed over the work her team was to do with children’s ministry and construction. She had a dream before the trip.
“In that dream there were flames of fire and little girls’ faces, and the Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘Brandy, your response to this dream will not only affect your eternity but the eternity of lots of girls around the world,’” Tuesday said.
After this dream she envisioned herself “(spending) the rest of my life down the side of Mount Kilimanjaro, working among a people who had never heard of Jesus, cooking over an open fire without electricity … that’s really what I thought I was saying ‘yes’ to because that was my concept of missions.”
Tuesday says the concept of doing the Lord’s work has taken on a much bigger role, traveling to several countries and working with women. While she hasn’t cooked over an open fire or lived in a village permanently, she said the dream before Belize was important in propelling her forward to what the Lord called her to do.
To this day, she’s still trying to figure out exactly what those little girls’ faces meant. She’s doing her best, she said, and filling her days with ministry to people in compromised situations, lost, afraid and hopeless.
'Prostitution is paid rape'
Traditionally, prostitution is defined as voluntary sex work, while sex trafficking is described as involuntary sex work, like in this report by the Miami Herald. But Tuesday argues prostitution is just as complicated and entrapping as women who are trafficked.
It was during her time in the Phillipines that she realized the true toll sex trafficking took. During this term, she researched and educated herself on the HIV/AIDS rates among women trafficked.
“I think we look often at prostitution or trafficking as girls having sex for money,” Tuesday said. “And that is very oversimplified. When you’re talking with prostituted women, often how they will describe the situation that they’re in (is) that it’s rape that men pay for.”
“And when you are experiencing 10 or 15 rapes in a shift, typically without condoms, your body is at such incredible risk for HIV, STDs and infections and other comorbidities.”
There is limited research spanning across continents on HIV rates among this demographic — only in south Asia have rigorous studies been carried out to assess these rates for women sold throughout their lifetimes, and a substantial amount of that research was published before 2010.
In a 2008 study published in the Journal of Science, Health and Nutrition, and based on questioning of women involved in the sex trade, only 38% of men were persuaded to wear a condom. Of those same women from India, Nepal and Bangladesh, almost 49% tested positive for HIV.
A 2013 analysis published in the American Journal of Epidemiology studied women from the same region, specifically India. The researchers wanted to know — sure, there are numbers declaring a higher rate of HIV in this demographic, but is there a pattern deeper than the fact these women are in “sex work?”
“(Our) findings indicate that forced prostitution coupled with sexual violence probably explains the association between sex trafficking and HIV,” the study reads. While this is a more recent study in a similar region, to this day research on HIV rates in this demographic, outside of Asia as well, are difficult to find.
Julie Bindel is a freelance journalist and founder of Justice for Women, an organization that advocates for woman accused of murder in domestic violence situations. Bindel has spoken greatly on the idea that “prostitution is paid rape,” and that men should be the focus of criminal cases involving prostitution.
In a 2019 column, Bindel states the focus when criminalizing prostitution worldwide, should shift away from the women selling their bodies — often without a choice, as Tuesday would agree — and should shift instead to the men who demand the service. In an article for The Guardian, Bindel writes, “If prostitution is ‘sex work,’ then by its own logic, rape is merely theft. The inside of a woman’s body should never be viewed as a workplace.”
When Mariangela Mianiti, a sex trafficking survivor, was asked by the “il maifesto global” magazine why she writes that men are always sexually violent in every prostitutional encounter, she responded with, “I understood it by feeling my body used as a masturbatory object by thousands of men who, of course, know that the sex they buy is unwanted. Otherwise they wouldn’t pay for it. Using cash to buy someone’s entrance into the body is an act of sexual violence in itself per se.
“I know because I’ve lived through it and saw it happen to many others, and not all have survived.”
Whether a woman is paid for sex or not, trafficked women don’t have a choice in what they do with their bodies. The networks of traffickers who coerce women into sexual exploitation often take advantage of more than just one generation of a family.
“The majority of women in red light areas — they’re not going to be able to leave,” Tuesday said. “They don’t have that choice.”
Veronica
Veronica* met Tuesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when she was with her second owner. Her first owner sold her the moment he figured he could make more money prostituting her two children instead of her, Tuesday said.
Once sold, losing her children to the same hell she was forced to live in, Veronica had two more children with her second owner. This is when she met Tuesday. During this time, when her youngest was an infant, she realized the second owner was planning to do the same thing the first owner had done — sell her children, again.
Veronica immediately got word to her sister 200 kilometers away — she had to save her kids after watching the first two sold. Her sister rescued her two youngest children before the owner could sell them.
“It was a miracle, it was beautiful… until the second owner found out,” Tuesday said. “He became livid and sold her to her third and final owner.”
A few weeks in, her third owner walked into her room with a photo.
“If I think you want to leave, I will go get her,” he said, pointing to the photo. “You know who this is, right?”
Tuesday said Veronica dropped her head when retelling the story — “That’s my youngest daughter,” Veronica said to Tuesday.
“There are so many women who repeat that story in various ways, and I have to respect that,” Tuesday said. “I can’t say, ‘No, you have to leave.’ Because that infant is not my daughter and it is not my job, my privilege, my responsibility to make decisions for that child’s life.”
But this reality that the many women Tuesday comes in contact with may never get out or may never know the God Tuesday follows can be heartbreaking, she said.
But she continues to return to the broken places.
“Because they matter as humans.”
The Kansas City bust
In July 2019, the FBI conducted “Operation Independence,” a nationwide effort to bust trafficking rings and rescue survivors — adults and children. The Kansas City Division of the FBI participated in the operation, rescuing 35 adults and two juveniles, according to a release published by the FBI on Aug. 7, 2019. Nationwide, 103 juveniles were found and 67 sex traffickers were arrested.
Kairo’s Hope is an organization in Hannibal, Missouri, building a residential program for women coming out of trafficking or who have experienced sexual trauma. Erycka Mabus, executive director of Kairo’s Hope, spoke on the prevalence of trafficking in metropolitan hubs of the state — St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
“There is a ton going on between (Kansas City and Springfield) because they can advertise for young women there in Springfield, pick them up, hit the interstate and be gone,” Mabus said.
Mabus said it’s important to provide resources without financial burden that can bring women out of darkness, especially in a place between those populated hubs traffickers run to. The 7-month program, which can take in eight to 12 women at once, is set to begin in a year-and-a-half and will provide education on healthy eating habits, exercise, clinical counseling and biblical training.
Michelle Billionis is the owner of Springfield’s Coffee Ethic, a coffee shop located downtown. Three times, Billionis has opened Ethic’s doors and given Tuesday a platform to start important conversations about her work against human trafficking.
“I just really appreciate her dedication to helping others and see her passion for it and I just really want to help in any way I can,” Billionis said. “And now, I’m super aware of this and I’m learning a ton.”
Billionis says as a mother and community member, Tuesday’s talks have emphasized the importance of awareness that these situations happen anywhere and all the time — even in the Ozarks.
On Feb. 4, Tuesday leaned forward in her seat at Coffee Ethic and shared a story about a Nigerian mafia boss. Six women sat around her, eyes in wonderment watching as Tuesday shared about her perilous journeys across the globe, spreading light.
The table shook and coffee sloshed as conversation swirled around topics like consent, rape within close-knit communities and trafficking attempts in Springfield. A poster sat on an easel at the end of the scarred, jagged table with a young woman’s face. Underneath, it read “Health, Healing and Wholeness,” three words Tuesday lives by.
She implored the visitors to have difficult conversations with their families. If we talk about these issues and red flags at the kitchen table, Tuesday said, our daughters, nieces and neighbors would know when they are being approached and when others are trying to take advantage of them. This could save them from a life of sexual exploitation.
“It would be so much easier for them to have a conversation with us,” she said. “But if we’re not willing to have those hard conversations around the table, then we’re unfortunately missing an opportunity to create a safe space for those we love.
“We can have an impact. Will we end human trafficking or prostitution?” She asked.
“No, we won’t. We will not end prostitution and we will not end human trafficking,” Tuesday said. “But, we can bring health, healing and wholeness to girls who experience what we cannot stop.”
*If names are marked with an asterisk, the name was changed to protect the individual.