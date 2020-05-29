“What was his name? George Floyd.”
That was today’s mantra, May 29, in downtown Springfield as a large crowd of protesters gathered at Park Central Square. Homemade signs were decorated with phrases like “Black Lives Matter,” “I can’t breathe,” and “You’ll have to kill me too.”
They were gathered to express outrage over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed on camera by a police officer. The officer shown choking Floyd, Derek Chauvin, is now being charged with third degree murder and manslaughter according to a statement by commissioner of Minnesota Deptartment of Public Safety, John Harrington.
The organizers of the event, including Isaiah Burnette, Rah Calloway and Seth Lee, said they wanted to spread the message that they and many Americans are tired of police brutality and officers getting away with murder. They also said they felt people need to come together as a community to bring about positive change.
“I hope we just get the message out,” Burnette said. “I’m baffled by everything that’s going on, and even though it isn’t necessarily happening in Springfield, I hope we can carry a message of awareness, action and positivity.”
Burnette walked among the crowd as they marched down Kimbrough St. with a bullhorn, leading everyone in chants.
“We want our voices heard, and we want everyone to know we aren’t going to sit by idly while things like this happen,” Calloway said.
Calloway remained at the front of the group, leading them directly to Historic City Hall on Chestnut Expressway.
“I want us to help bring an end to this oppression of our fellow human beings based on the color of their skin,” Lee said. “If we let things like this continue, we will never progress as a society.”
Lee was one of the first to give a small speech on the steps of Historic City Hall. Through a sharp breath, Lee expressed how much love he felt the gathered group had for each other and for their fellow people.
Between speakers, one protester shouted a quote from civil rights heroine Fannie Lou Hamer, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
As traffic rolled past Historic City Hall, waves of car horns echoed down the busy road. Passers-by raised their fists into the air.
The protest was not disruptive, as that was the goal of the coordinators.
“We’re just here to spread the message,” Said Lee. “We aren’t looking to cause any chaos.”
“We came here to have a peaceful protest, so I don’t think it will be anything like it is in Minneapolis,” Austin Lee, a Missouri State University sophomore sociology major, said.
Evelynn Zinn, a protester in attendance, disagreed.
“Springfield is not as big a city as others, so I don’t expect any violence, but with those other cities, getting violent is the only answer anymore,” Zinn said. “Peaceful protests have happened time and time again for hundreds of years, and nothing has changed.”
Another peaceful protest for George Floyd is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 3 p.m. at the corner of Battlefield Road and Glenstone Avenue. More information can be accessed via the protest Facebook event page here.