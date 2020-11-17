The winners of the sixth annual Dr. Michael N. Compton Public Affairs Essay Contest were announced Friday, Nov. 13, with Veronica Jacobs placing first, Desiree Nixon placing second and Cassidy Farrar placing third.
Participants this year were asked to submit essays addressing aspects of the Public Affairs theme for 2020, The Power of Voice.
"Each of us must find our own voice that represents our personal values, beliefs and attitudes. This process is shaped by experience, education, culture, geography, adversity and many other factors,” according to the Missouri State University Public Affairs website.
The theme highlights the importance of using voice to express oneself and to advocate for others through oral and written communication, the arts, political dialogue and in many other ways.
First place winner Veronica Jacobs, senior and anthropology major, said she decided to enter because it's her last year at Missouri State and with COVID-19 having her on campus less, she felt it would be a great way to safely make more memories at MSU during her senior year.
“I also wanted to enter the essay competition because I felt really drawn to the theme this year and the theme was connected to all the things I am passionate about — people and their languages and cultures,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said her essay was about language and how the way others communicate connects people to the human experience.
“Right now, the world seems really bleak at times, so I think looking from the perspective of how we can listen to each other, how we can connect with each other, rather than finding more ways to be divided can really help us all a lot,” Jacobs said.
In addition to a $500 cash prize, Jacobs will receive an additional $500 to donate to a charity of her choice.
“I chose to donate to The Living Tongues Institute for Endangered Languages, which is a non-profit out of Salem, Oregon whose mission is to ensure language survival,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said she chose this non-profit because of their dedication to record, document, preserve and create revitalization programs for languages that are at risk of going extinct and felt it fit in well with the Public Affairs theme.
Second place winner Desiree Nixon, sophomore and journalism major, wrote her paper about how the voice of one person has impacted many.
Nixon will receive a $300 Baker Bookstore gift card.
Third place winner Cassidy Farrar, junior intercultural communication and diversity major, said she decided to enter after hearing about the contest from her writing for social change professor and thought the idea of writing on the Power of Voice was an interesting and broad topic to work with.
“For my paper, I focused on the fact that voice means very little if no one genuinely listens and applies the message and I feel as a white person in this country and current political climate, it is important for me to urge other white folks to genuinely listen to the plight of marginalized people and to not speak over them,” Farrar said.
Farrar said she feels those with privilege have a responsibility to start genuine conversations with people in their communities who hold prejudice and encourage more diplomatic ways to change minds.
Farrar will receive a $200 Baker Bookstore gift card.
According to Coordinator of the Office of Public Affairs Support Stacey Trewatha-Bach, the three recipients will meet on Friday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 p.m in Strong Hall atrium for pictures followed by an official presentation held via Zoom at 4 p.m.
*Disclosure: Desiree Nixon is currently the news editor at The Standard.