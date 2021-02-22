Quarantine protocol for vaccinated persons exposed to COVID-19 have been established, with some stipulations.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on Feb. 10 that instituted a time frame in which fully vaccinated individuals, whether via a one shot or a two shot dose, can avoid quarantining after exposure to the virus.
Vaccinated individuals may avoid quarantine beginning two weeks after their final dose and within 90 days of receiving the final dose and they haven’t experienced symptoms since an exposure.
Final dose is the second shot individuals receive distributed by Pfizer or Moderna, these guidelines wouldn’t apply until two weeks after the second shot, and 90 days following it. However, if receiving a on shot dose, the guidelines would immediately go into effect.
The 90-day period has raised some concerns regarding the long term effectiveness of the vaccine, according to Kathryn Wall, public information administrator of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. However, the guidelines were created in the early stages of vaccination campaigns and are expected to change as more information comes out.
“(The) CDC anticipates that the immunity provided by the vaccine will last, at the very minimum, at 90 days — they’re not saying it will only last that timeframe,” Wall said. “This is based on the 90 days of immunity we have seen evidence of for those who have gotten COVID-19 — what we call natural immunity. (The) CDC is continuing to evaluate the evidence, and we do expect that 90 days will be extended.”
Wall’s mention of natural immunity is in line with another report by the CDC updated on Feb. 13, just three days after the quarantine guidelines, which derived findings that helped determine the length of the 90 day period. Current data suggests that reinfection after recovering from COVID-19, within 90 days, is highly unlikely.
However, the CDC and Wall continue to recommend the prevention strategies amid the vaccination campaigns.
“All of us, whether we are vaccinated or not and regardless of where we are in the vaccine process, should continue to be practicing the prevention measures we’ve preached during this pandemic, namely — washing your hands, wearing your mask and watching your distance,” Wall said.
