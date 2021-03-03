Early Saturday, Feb. 27, residents of Missouri State University’s Woods House were forced to evacuate the building three times within 4 hours due to repeated fire alarms, which have been disabled to prevent a repeat of the incident.
The alarms went off between midnight and 3 a.m. Kelly Groth, freshman civil engineering major, said she and her friends were watching Netflix in the commons when the first alarm sounded. After the first evacuations, Groth returned to the building with no problems. The second alarm took place at 2 a.m. Groth said she and her friends joked about another alarm happening that night.
The final alarm took place at 3 a.m.
Christopher Cherry, sophomore entrepreneurship major, said it was around the second evacuation that residents started getting “mad.” The final alarm was the “last straw,” and Cherry said a few students decided to sleep in their cars for the rest of the night.
According to Gary Stewart, director of residence life, housing and dining services, the alarms were due to a leak in Wood House’s fire suppression pressure system. Stewart said as of March 1, Woods House is under a fire watch; Resident Associates are walking the building at all times to monitor it for fires
The fire suppression systems that makeup Woods House and other on-campus housing are made of two parts. There are the actual sensors, such as pull bars and fire alarms. Then, there are the sprinklers themselves, which are pressurized to release water upon contact with smoke or sensor input.
Due to this leak and repeated alarms, the main pressure system behind Woods House was shut down. While the City of Springfield is still providing some water pressure, Steward said it is not enough to meet system requirements.
This means Woods House has no fire suppression system as of March 1.
While Woods House was constructed in 1971, Stewart said it was “just renovated” two years ago. He said is grateful MSU is striving to retrofit older buildings, such as Sunvilla Tower, with newer pressure systems.
Stewart said it was important to him to make sure the systems in all buildings were working properly. His main advice to residents is to be alert.
“If you smell or see smoke, report it to the receptionist immediately,” Steward said “This is why we don't allow candles and small flammable electronics. Keep an eye on the big picture until it is fixed.”
Steward said as of March 1, a part to repair the pressure system has been ordered but will take a few days to be received and put into place.
Follow Tinsley Merriman on Twitter, @merrimantinsley
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.