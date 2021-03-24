Missouri State University sent out a campus-wide warning notice around 10:15 a.m. regarding a reported on-campus rape Wednesday, March 24. The warning said neither person is affiliated with the university.
The rape reportedly occurred at 2 a.m. on MSU lot 40 located at 213 S. Jefferson Street.
"A female was forced into a vehicle parked on lot 40 and sexually assaulted by a male she did not know," the warning said.
Suzanne Shaw, vice president for marketing and communications at MSU, said the university doesn't comment on ongoing police investigations.
Jasmine Bailey, public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department, said the case is actively being investigated.
This is a developing story.
