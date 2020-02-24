When students live in a space with strangers, it can be new, exciting and scary; according to students, some of those emotions can be heightened when your peephole is removable. A long-time issue of removable peepholes has resurfaced, prompting the university to conduct an investigation.
In the residence halls of Hutchens and Hammons, some students were messing around with their doors and discovered they could remove the peephole.
“I noticed that you could unscrew it from the outside,” freshman undeclared major Ben Nesler said.
He said he noticed when taking it off the perception from the outside changed and you could see more of the inside. At the time, he thought that it would be funny to joke with his roommate. But he did understand it could be a concern if the wrong person found this out.
Much like Nesler, freshman nursing major Seth Arvesen noticed something very similar. He said he was knocking on a door and the peephole started to come out. He continued to see if it would unscrew and it did. He thought it would be funny to mess with his friends, so he looked in. However, he did not think it would be much of a safety concern.
“It makes noise to unscrew it, so if I was doing anything except maybe dancing to loud music in my room, I would hear it,” Arvesen said.
Nesler and Arvesen think the university has taken the right steps to deal with this problem.
On Feb. 19, 2020, Residence Life and Housing and Dining Services sent out an email that said, “Maintenance staff members will be inspecting the hardware on your door beginning today.”
“It is good that no one really had to say anything about it and they just (started investigating),” Arvesen said. “A guy just came with a screwdriver and started tightening up the peepholes.”
Gary Stewart, director of Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services was quick to ensure the safety of the students. Upon notification of the issue, the next day the email was sent out and steps were taken to not allow this to continue to happen.
“We will do a sweep to make sure that the peepholes are one, in place, and two, tighten them as much as we can tighten them,” Stewart said. “They are a part of some of the safety features we offer in the residence hall.”
After this was brought to the attention of Stewart, he said he wants students to know that if someone is caught messing with one of the peepholes, they can be charged with vandalism. That has many repercussions, including suspension from the university.
Stewart reiterated the safety of the students is number one. And if someone caught spying through a broken peephole, they will immediately be brought to the Title IX office. After that, Stewart will have no control over what happens.
Residence Life advises students to make sure their peephole is attached and to not remove it. If it is not attached, Stewart advises students to tell their resident assistant and maintenance will be there that day to fix it.