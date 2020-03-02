Missouri State political science professor Gabriel Ondetti said he believes the 2020 presidential election will be “unusual.”
“Everything about America under Trump is unusual,” Ondetti said. “In addition to being only one of three presidents in history the House has impeached, his presidency has been very unorthodox regarding his words and conduct.”
The chance of his reelection is a heated subject for some, and Ondetti said Trump evokes polarization from the American people.
“You either adore him as some people do, or you despise him,” he said. “There’s not much of a middle ground.”
Ondetti said President Trump has basically secured his spot as Republican nominee. On top of the advantage of incumbency, only one other candidate currently challenges him: William Weld.
Ondetti said while Weld is very articulate, moderate and reasonable, he did not capture the mood of the country.
While the Republican nomination seems set in stone, the Democratic nomination is less predictable. The candidates are battling each other in the primary debates, trying their hardest to pull ahead.
“The left candidates are Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; they’re more of the extreme liberal Democrats,” Ondetti said. “And then you have the moderate candidates which is essentially everybody else, headed by Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar. You can basically divide them into those two groups.”
According to Ondetti, all Democratic candidates talk about doing more for global warming, limiting certain kinds of firearms and ending repressive immigration policies. So what are the differences between the two groups of candidates?
The clearest difference between the more liberal candidates and the more moderate candidates has to do with their position on health care reform, Ondetti said.
Sanders and Warren mainly seek to eliminate private insurance and replace it with a fully public health care program funded by the government.
The moderate candidates want to establish different versions of an extension of Obamacare. They want to add a public option, the aspect of Obamacare that Congress did not pass during Obama’s terms, but unlike Sanders’ and Warren’s proposals, citizens would have the option of keeping their private health care insurers.
Another difference between the liberal and the moderate candidates is the wealth tax, Ondetti said. Sanders and Warren advocate for a wealth tax, which would tax richer citizens on their assets.
“Elizabeth Warren, in particular, has talked about an annual tax on assets above a certain value,” Ondetti said. “That would generate a lot of income for the government, and it would come basically only from wealthy people. It wouldn’t come from anyone else.”
Ondetti says the last big difference between the groups consists of the liberal Democrats pushing for free college tuition.
What do MSU students think about the candidates? Loren Rutherford, freshman political science major and president of the conservative club Turning Point USA, and Madeline Schatz, senior professional writing major and president of MO State College Democrats, stated their positions on the major candidates.
Bernie Sanders
“Bernie Sanders is a self-proclaimed socialist,” Rutherford said. “He advocates for canceling all student loan debt, universal childcare and pre-K, housing for all, implementing the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. All of these ideas sound wonderful on the surface. Unfortunately, they lack a dose of reality. These plans alone cost a combined total of $70.2 trillion, according to his own website.”
“I believe Bernie Sanders is the obvious front-runner,” Schatz said. “His progressive policies and positions, along with his support from the working class and students, will hopefully make him the primary nominee. He had outstanding support in the caucuses and with the (Feb. 25 debate) in mind, the other candidates are obviously worried. Most of the attacks were focused on him.”
Elizabeth Warren
“Warren’s plan is to decriminalize illegal immigration,” Rutherford said. “I agree with Warren in the sense that our country is made up of immigrants and that immigration is one of the things that makes America so unique. However, this does not mean that immigration can be a free-for-all. There has to be guidelines and cautions for the safety of everyone. In the same way that you lock your door at night, America needs to have control over its doors, too.”
“I used to be a Warren supporter, and I would still vote for her if she was the primary nominee, but at this point, that does not seem likely,” Schatz said. “I would go back and forth between supporting Warren and Sanders in the earlier days of the race, but I am now backing Sanders. Sanders’ policy propositions and positions are simply a bit more progressive.”
Pete Buttigieg
Two days before “Super Tuesday,” the day the most states vote in the primaries, Buttigieg ended his campaign.
He announced his candidacy in April of 2019 and ended it on March 1, 2020. Although he won the Iowa caucuses and came in second at the polls in New Hampshire, he came in fourth place in South Carolina.
“One of my biggest problems with all the candidates, but Pete in particular, is his view on abortion,” Rutherford said. “Not only does he allow abortion in general, he refuses to condemn late term abortion all the way up to nine months.”
“Pete Buttigieg’s platform is moderate at best, and he does not have the necessary support from the working class, which is why he relies heavily on large donors and elite supporters — or at least that is how it seems to me,” said Schatz. “He also proposed a national service program where, if not legally obligatory, it would be the social norm to serve (in the military) for a year after they turn 18, which I am strongly against.”
Donald Trump
“The candidate I most agree with is Donald Trump,” Rutherford said. “That does not mean I agree with every decision he has ever made or every tweet he has ever sent out. But it does mean that his policies value the things that I value — more jobs for more Americans, lower taxes, freedom of speech and religion, strong military and strong borders, less ‘red tape,’ school choice and the protection of life inside the womb.”
“Donald Trump has almost certainly secured the nomination for the Republican party,” Schatz said. “History has shown us when the person holding office is running for reelection, they have a better chance of securing a win. I think Democrats have a good chance to defeat him, however.”
Importance of Voting
It’s important that students stay informed, Ondetti said. If students decide to vote, they need to pay attention and know the candidates and policies that they are voting for.
Rutherford and Schatz, taking into consideration their activeness in on-campus politics and their attentiveness to the 2020 election, have done their homework.
“All kinds of things that are important aspects of our lives are affected by government policies, and if we just decide to not vote or not take an interest in it, it’s not like it goes away,” Ondetti said. “It’s still out there.”
DISCLAIMER: Madeline Schatz works for The Standard.