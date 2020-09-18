Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died tonight, Sept. 18 due to “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer,” according to a Supreme Court press release.
“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993.
Hillary Clinton commented on Ginsburg’s passing on Twitter, “Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.”
Ginsburg was known as an activist who helped advance women's rights through her career.
According to Ginsburg’s Supreme Court biography, “She was instrumental in launching the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980.”
She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, according to the press release.
Ginsburg will have a private funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.