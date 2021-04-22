On Friday, April 23, Missouri State’s Student Activities Council is hosting a virtual spring concert featuring the pop duo Aly & AJ.
Due to COVID-19, all parties involved ultimately decided virtual would be the safest route to take, according to Rachel Reed, the live entertainment chair of the SAC. With the concert beginning at 7 p.m., students can access it through Zoom from a location of their choosing or attend a watch party at the PSU Theater.
“I just want to make people feel safe and I want people to safely attend our concert,” Reed said. “It’s something new, a virtual concert. We did one in January and it went pretty well.”
This concert is ahead of the May 7 release of Aly & AJ’s fourth studio album, ‘a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun,’ their first full-length LP since 2007’s “Insomniatic.”
In a promotional video, the duo showed their enthusiasm for their upcoming performance.
“We are so excited for our virtual performance for you,” AJ said. “We’re so sorry we can’t be there in person. We can’t wait to perform these songs with our band and play for you guys.”
Reed said she is looking forward to Aly & AJ’s performance following a year where concerts were mostly absent.
“Me and my team have worked so hard to make this happen,” Reed said. “I think it just shows our innovation and our willingness to do whatever it takes to have events for our students. I’m really excited about Aly & AJ.”
Students can sign up for the Zoom information here, or show up in-person at the PSU Theater at 7 p.m. this Friday.
