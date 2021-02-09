Missouri State University’s Student Government Association is commemorating 100 years of representing the student body this March.
The real anniversary took place during the fall semester of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic coerced SGA into postponing it to this year.
The significance of SGA at Missouri State, according to MSU President Clif Smart, is crucial for problem-solving and representing the student body.
“A student’s voice is extremely important, but with (over) 24,000 students on the Springfield campus, there must be a structured way that voice is heard, and SGA does that,” Smart said. “We engage with them on tuition and fees, equity, program, and student service decisions regularly. They bring problems and concerns to the administration which we work together to resolve.”
Christina Nguyen, chief communications officer of SGA, has finalized plans to celebrate this landmark occasion in coordination with fellow members and faculty.
“Having something around for 100 years is important,” Nguyen said. “There’s a rich history behind SGA. A lot of accomplishments, from hiring new councilors to increasing student security fees.”
Smart also recognized some of SGA’s significant accomplishments in his nearly 10 years as president.
“I have worked together with SGA leadership to advance projects like the new recreation fields, the new recreation center, Magers Health and Wellness Center, an MRC expansion and advancement of (combatting) equity issues on campus,” Smart said. “All of these projects have changed the university for the better.”
Dee Siscoe, vice-president of student affairs at MSU, has been involved in SGA and seen the significant role they play across campus since arriving at the university in 2013.
“During the time that I have been here, I have seen students play a critical role in accomplishing things that benefit students and their success,” Siscoe said. “For example, SGA students realized that the health center was small, lacked privacy and wasn’t state of the art … they wanted more. So, they set out to get a new health and wellness center. Now, we have Magers Health (and Wellness) Center.”
Scott Whiteley Carter, MSU alum and former student body vice president in 1990, played a part in that critical role. During his tenure in SGA, SGA helped establish the first campus shuttle system and expanded the football stadium and campus union - before the Plaster Student Union was open, according to Carter.
“From the time I was a student, I was a MSU history geek,” Carter said. “I think that any time an organization has its 100th anniversary it should be marked. There are campuses throughout the country where their student government didn’t last. The fact that there has been a continuous student voice since 1920 is something to celebrate and not every campus can say that.”
Priscilla Childress, director of family programs and student affairs special events, said the importance of SGA’s mantle as the voice of the student body helps bring out the best on campus.
In March 2020, SGA hosted the university’s first Dear World campaign. Through their college tour experience, Dear World photographs students using an ink on skin model to tell stories and build connections.
“The Dear World project SGA brought to campus was so important in so many ways,” Childress said. “For one thing, it gave students, faculty and staff a voice to share their feelings and a piece of their life. Looking at the photos that were taken during that event, seeing the vulnerability of the people in the photos and learning of the struggles of many was so poignant, touching and life-changing. It was like nothing I had ever seen during my years on a college campus.”
The honoring of SGA’s history will be held the week of March 1 and will include four different tabling functions in the PSU for each school day, capped off on Friday, March 5, with an alumni networking event, where students and alumni can meet and connect.
In order to comply with COVID-19 safety restrictions, tabling events were chosen as the best way to protect the campus community. While details of what they entail haven’t been finalized yet, Nguyen mentioned the possibility of t-shirts, stickers and a time capsule.
Nguyen stressed the need to make each event as COVID19-safe as possible, especially to protect the older alumni who may attend the final networking event.
“This is a way to bring back everyone (that was) involved in SGA,” she said. “We can meet with people that have the same majors as us, those with similar pathways we want to go on.”
Nguyen wishes the next 100 years of SGA keep on with making progress at MSU.
“I hope (SGA) still continues to create spaces on campus to help students,” she said.
Childress, on the other hand, is confident that will happen.
“SGA will continue to be the voice of the student, getting better and better with each year,” Childress said. “They will continue to speak out about the topics such as social justice that are important to our students and our community as a whole.”
