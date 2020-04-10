Although campus is closed, Missouri State student body president elections are still going on. Voting is open until Wednesday, April 15 at 5 p.m. Cole Howerton and Tara Orr are the two candidates on the ballot this year.
Innovate MO State
Tara Orr is running for student body president with Blake Haynes as her vice president and Apryl Myers as campaign manager.
Orr, a junior marketing major, describes herself as a people-oriented leader with a bubbly personality.
“I strive to be very personable with people and to try to be a light to others, because it's so easy to get discouraged — especially in a time like this,” Orr said.
Orr is currently the SGA chief of staff. As chief of staff, Orr schedules and leads SGA cabinet meetings, manages cabinet members and attends meetings with the student body president and vice president.
Orr has been involved in SGA since her freshman year and served on the committee that created the Bear With Me program. This program allows students to complete community service hours to cover the costs of their parking tickets.
Abdillahi Dirie led the committee and went on to become the 2019-2020 student body president. Dirie and his running mate, Ethan Schroeder, picked Orr, a sophomore at the time, to be their campaign manager.
Orr aims to continue the success of SGA by furthering her platform, Innovate MO State.
“Everything on our platform is student ideas,” Orr said. “We didn't want to push any of our own agenda on students or anything like that. We wanted to just get the ideas from students.”
Innovate MO State is campaigning in three main areas — diversity and inclusion, student success and mental health and wellness.
Diversity and inclusion
New Multicultural Resource Center
Better inclusion of Veteran students and students with disabilities
Connect nontraditional students to one another
More resources for LGBTQ+ students
Student success
LinkedIn seminars
Increasing alumni connections
Peer mentorship opportunities
Changing the class retake policy for students so the highest grade goes on the transcript
Mental health and wellness
Adding counselors
More mental health resources
If elected, Orr would be the third woman to serve as student body president at MSU.
“We've only had two female student body presidents, so if I were to be elected along with Blake and April, then I would hopefully be our third student body female president, which is crazy,” Orr said.
Orr said one of the main reasons she’s qualified for the position is that she worked closely with the student body president and vice president throughout this year.
“It has been an incredible opportunity, but being able to go meet all of these advisors and with this, I’ve been given so many opportunities I just did not imagine possible,” Orr said.
Orr said her campaign team has been the “air to her wings” as they have adapted their campaign to be all online. Most days, the team uses FaceTime to discuss what to post on social media so they can engage with students virtually.
Orr misses MSU and can’t wait to get back in August. Her favorite spot on campus is the Plaster Student Union because she loves getting to talk to people she knows when she passes through.
Your Voice, Your Choice
Cole Howerton is a sophomore studying history and became involved with SGA as a freshman. His campaign slogan is “Your Voice, Your Choice.” His platform has three main pillars: communication, mental health and inclusion.
Each of these pillars are led by one of the three members of his team. Renee Sinclair, the campaign manager, leads communication; Chelsea Small, candidate for vice president, leads mental health; and Howerton leads inclusion.
Howerton wants all students to feel included regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or personality type.
Here are some of the goals of Howerton’s platform:
Support the Title IX office
Work to improve campus safety through more lighting
Expand undergraduate research opportunities
Help organizations use Campus Link
Install phone charging stations in public areas
Add more hydration stations
Improving the MSU app
Bring Bird scooters to campus
Updates to buildings such as the Art Annex
Sustainability improvements
Since joining SGA, Howerton has been a member of three committees. This year he is leading the public affairs committee.
As the head of the public affairs committee, Howerton coordinated a trip to Jefferson City to lobby for mental health resources for MSU. This year he also organized the 2020 Springfield Student Leadership Summit, where student leaders from the area were invited to attend leadership seminars.
Also on the SGA ballot is the proposition to add an $8 student fee to go into a health and wellness fund, which would go toward hiring additional counselors and expanding mental health resources. Small, Howerton’s running mate, was the head of the health and wellness committee which put this resolution on the ballot.
Since joining SGA, Howerton was surprised by how much influence the organization has over making changes to the university compared to other universities he’s visited.
“In my experience, our faculty is a lot more willing to hand over power to the students,” Howerton said.
Currently a sophomore, Howerton believes his age gives him a fresh perspective.
“I really want to help students and I feel like I've accumulated enough of that experience to be able to help them even know I'm young, in spite of this little age difference there,” Howerton said.
The rest of Howerton’s team is relatively new to SGA as well. Both his campaign manager and vice president have been members of SGA for a year.
Nonetheless, Howertown said he feels qualified for the position based on his leadership in college and high school and speaks highly of the leadership exemplified by his team members.
“I feel that I have the necessary leadership skills to be able to help students out and raise their voices on high no matter who they are,” Howerton said.
Howerton’s two favorite places on campus are the bell tower alcove in the library and the PSU. The bell tower alcove is for studying and admiring the fountain and the PSU is for socializing and seeing friends.