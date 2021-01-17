Missouri State University’s Student Government Association is looking to utilize skills gained from the fall 2020 semester of operating during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
“I hope that this spring semester brings the student body more confidence,” student body president Tara Orr said. “Last semester held a lot of challenges because we didn’t really know how to live alongside a global pandemic, and now we have a little experience under our belt.”
SGA’s first Senate meeting of the semester introduced and reiterated initiatives members hope to bring to the university this spring.
An upcoming Inauguration watch party open to alumni, students and staff will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. in the PSU Theater, accompanied by a Chorale performance.
“As student body president, I hope to work alongside students and my cabinet members and bring their ideas to life,” Orr said. “There are quite a lot of things that we have planned in terms of projects and events, and I am hoping to help them in any way I can.
In a pandemic-less world, SGA would take a trip to Washington D.C. to discuss matters on behalf of the University matters on behalf of the University with legislatures. However, SGA and director of public affairs Cameron Jordan were forced to adapt.
Instead, Jordan is hosting an event with Springfield community leaders discussing five topics: sustainability, mental health, sexual assault, campus safety and diversity.
“Our goal is to have conversations that focus on what leadership looks like in reference to social awareness,” Jordan said.
Jordan hopes to assemble a panel of state legislatures to discuss those topics and more. While this remains in the planning process, he emphasized the importance of college students having a good relationship with their elected representatives.
“If we can assist students in learning how to use their voice and give them an opportunity to be heard, we’re hoping to make some real change in our society,” Jordan said. “Altogether having an interactive relationship with the public servants at the capitol is beneficial to our representatives, university and students.”
Director of administrative services Anna Pellegrini is focusing on campus safety in an educational event with the Springfield Police Department. While still in the early stages of what kind of information should be presented, a Q&A session and personal defense techniques are potential topics SPD will cover.
Orr reinforced motivation toward students’ outlook as the one year mark on life in the midst of COVID-19 nears.
“I hope students know that they have so much support as they go into this semester,” Orr said. “No one trained us to go to school during a pandemic, so I would just encourage (students) to not be too hard on themselves. This pandemic has drained a lot of people mentally and physically. I would also encourage students to use our campus resources to help them throughout this semester.”
Contact information for SGA members:
President Tara Orr: orr816@live.missouristate.edu
Vice President Blake Haynes: haynes21@live.missouristate.edu
Chief of Staff Apryl Myers: apryl013@live.missouristate.edu
Director of Administrative Services Anna Pellegrini: pellegrini15@live.missouristate.edu
Director of Public Affairs Cameron Jordan: cameron1212@live.missouristate.edu
