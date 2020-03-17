The university announced the biggest decision yet in the face of coronavirus’ threat.
Spring break is extended one week, and “beginning March 30, in-person classes will be provided through alternative means,” a press release stated.
The release, sent to Missouri State University’s community the morning of March 17, detailed campus services still offered, event cancellations and student employment and financial aid details.
According to the release, the campus will remain open, including residence halls, Magers Health and Wellness, the Plaster Student Union, the library and computer labs. However, university officials are planning arrangements to maintain social distancing in these spaces. The Foster Recreation Center closed suddenly on March 17.
Students, faculty and staff should check MSU’s COVID-19 landing page for future information on social distancing arrangements for those who must be on campus.
“In alignment with city and county directives, all campus meetings, events and conferences exceeding 50 people are cancelled or postponed,” the release reads. This includes non-academic student activities, including Student Government Association meetings, Student Activities Council events and Fraternity and Sorority Life events, including events long-planned, such as Greek Week activities.
Student employees and graduate assistants will need to be in communication with their supervisors for information on how to proceed.
“More information regarding classes will be available next week — including course deadlines, registration … detailed information for university employees will be sent on Thursday, March 19.”
We love all of you more than you know.Today is not a good day. But we will be back together as one big Missouri State family soon. And we'll be better.It's time to make our biggest statement yet. https://t.co/syGGgvYDEn— Missouri State (@MissouriState) March 17, 2020