The owner of a Springfield pizza restaurant is facing charges of second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.
On Tuesday, March 16, Daniel Fenton, 25, owner of Luco’s Pizza, was arrested by the Battlefield Police Department. According to a probable cause statement by Sgt. Steven Burgher, Fenton reportedly tried to asphyxiate his wife.
“Daniel Fenton became a threat to the life of another human being tonight,” Burgher said in his statement. “He knowingly and willing choked and made an attempt to asphyxiate (his wife). I feel Daniel Fenton is a serious threat to (his wife) and possibly to others.”
On Monday, April 12, criminal defense attorney Dee Wampler represented Fenton in court. Wampler said a preliminary hearing, which will include a live testimony, is set for Monday, May 17, in Greene County Circuit Court.
“Today, Commissioner Carol Aiken filed a temporary ex parte order for Fenton’s ex-wife, who now lives in St. Louis,” Wampler said. “May 18 is when that order will be officially granted.”
An ex parte order acts as a protection from stalking or abuse for alleged victims.
Luco’s Pizza is a restaurant offering both regular and vegan selections. Luco’s Pizza is located at 2925 W. Republic Road.
Follow Tinsley Merriman on Twitter, @merrimantinsley
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.