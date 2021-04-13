Luco's Pizza

Luco's Pizza is a restaurant located at 2925. W. Republic Road. The owner of Luco's Pizza, Daniel Fenton, was recently arrested and faces charges of second-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

 Dayton Chambers/The Standard

The owner of a Springfield pizza restaurant is facing charges of second-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, March 16, Daniel Fenton, 25, owner of Luco’s Pizza, was arrested by the Battlefield Police Department. According to a probable cause statement by Sgt. Steven Burgher, Fenton reportedly tried to asphyxiate his wife. 

“Daniel Fenton became a threat to the life of another human being tonight,” Burgher said in his statement. “He knowingly and willing choked and made an attempt to asphyxiate (his wife). I feel Daniel Fenton is a serious threat to (his wife) and possibly to others.”

On Monday, April 12, criminal defense attorney Dee Wampler represented Fenton in court. Wampler said a preliminary hearing, which will include a live testimony, is set for Monday, May 17, in Greene County Circuit Court.

“Today, Commissioner Carol Aiken filed a temporary ex parte order for Fenton’s ex-wife, who now lives in St. Louis,” Wampler said. “May 18 is when that order will be officially granted.”

An ex parte order acts as a protection from stalking or abuse for alleged victims.

Luco’s Pizza is a restaurant offering both regular and vegan selections. Luco’s Pizza is located at 2925 W. Republic Road.

  

