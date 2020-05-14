5 Pound Apparel just had its last pre-order for the “Springfield SGF” t-shirts to help support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For every shirt ordered, 5 Pound Apparel donates $15 to a local Springfield business of the customer’s choice. Almost 400 shirts were sold through the fundraiser that ran through the month of April on 5 Pound Apparel’s website.
“I think it’s wonderful and a brilliant idea to try and sustain her business but yet help others who are also facing challenges during this difficult uncertainty,” said Patty Smulski, a Springfield small business worker who ordered one of the shirts.
Small businesses all over America had to shut their doors temporarily because of COVID-19. Governor Mike Parson issued a state-wide order to close non-essential businesses on March 24 that was just lifted as of May 3.
Some small businesses have been closed for weeks, they have really struggled financially. 5 Pound Apparel knew how important it was to support local businesses in these hard times.
The “Support SGF” fundraiser raised over $6,000 to help over 200 local businesses.
“I work for a local business and understand how important it is to shop local especially now because small businesses are so fragile and need constant growth and income to survive,” Smulski said.
All businesses that opened back up on May 3 are still expected to follow strict social distancing guidelines to keep the public safe from the virus.While some Springfield businesses have opened back up, other businesses like bars and clubs, which enclose a lot of people in a small space, will remain closed for a couple more weeks.
Small businesses are facing an “unprecedented economic disruption” because of COVID-19, the U.S. Small Business Administration has several relief options under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act, or the CARES Act. The CARES Act has certainly helped small businesses through government funding, but small businesses also depend on the support of local customers to keep their businesses running.
“Small businesses are what support our local economy and without the support of the customers and community they are set for failure,” said Lacy Linton, another small business worker in Springfield.
5 Pound Apparel was founded back in 2010 by college students who wanted to offer quality products to customers while helping make the world a better place.The name “5 Pound Apparel” comes from the fact that for every branded item sold, the company donates five pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest.
The t-shirt fundraiser was just one of many that the company has done to help people around the Springfield area.
“They didn’t have to do anything but they saw a need the community had and stepped up to the challenge,” Linton said. “I am in awe of the great things they do.”
The sale of the “Support SGF” t-shirt may have ended, but 5 Pound Apparel is constantly creating new designs and donating to Ozarks Food Harvest. The shirts are not the only way to help out local businesses during these hard times. People can shop, eat and support local businesses as they continue to open up within the next few weeks.