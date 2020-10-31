Easy Mountain medical marijuana dispensary is under construction in Republic, Missouri.
“We’re in the exciting phase. Things are just coming together,” said Drew Beine, co-owner of Easy Mountain. “We’re in the process of getting a new facility. The medical marijuana industry in Missouri is starting to come online and we’re seeing more companies get their commencement inspections.
“We’d love to be opening before the end of the year. If everything goes perfectly, you’ll have plenty of time to do your Christmas shopping at Easy Mountain.”
Beine and his fellow co-owner, Alex Paulson, are both from Springfield, Missouri. Paulson graduated from Missouri State University with a degree in finance in 2015.
“We’ve always had a personal interest in the healing powers of medical marijuana,” Paulson said. “It’s an exciting, happy industry. It’s a cool thing to be a part of, and it’s a new frontier for Missouri. We wanted to make sure it’s done right, and the easiest way to do that is to do it ourselves. We want it to be done with the patients and community in mind overall.”
Beine and Paulson said even though the industry has slowed down because of COVID-19, it has caused them to revise their selling model.
“We both come from a business background, so we’ve put a lot of thought and time into thinking about what we want that to look like,” Beine said. “We were already planning on doing home delivery and curbside pickup, and that might become a lot more prevalent.”
Easy Mountain has already obtained their dispensary license but will need to finish their facility and procurement arrangements before they can have the final commencement inspection, which is the last step of the opening process, according to Paulson and Beine.
“I think that working with any bureaucratic state agency is going to have some hiccups when you’re trying to do business like a private enterprise because the state doesn’t need to operate that way,” said Beine. “They’ve been very thoughtful and considerate of the people who have been pursuing this business seriously.”
Before they can receive their product and open business, Easy Mountain needs a licensed marijuana manufacturing facility in Missouri to complete their own inspection, according to Beine.
“It’s the law that every state is required to have all marijuana procured in the state that it will be sold in,” Beine said. “But, it’s great for Missouri businesses to get a foothold and legitimize ourselves independently. It helps mitigate some corporate companies trying to control the industry across multiple states.”
“We’d love to expand vertically into growing and manufacturing in the future, but when we started this business model, we looked at what our qualifications are and what we’re experts at,” Paulson said. “We’re good at the consumer experience and retail in general, and if we can continue to invest in the industry, we absolutely will.”