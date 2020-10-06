The Springfield City Council extended the city-wide mask ordinance during their Monday, Oct. 5 meeting.
The ordinance is extended until Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., according to a city press release.
Everyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering when in public space and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.
According to the ordinance, a face covering is defined as “a device that covers the nose and mouth.”
Exemptions are made for those with health or breathing conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.
Other exemptions include:
- While consuming food and drink
- While playing a sport or exercising
- While outdoors and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others
- While speaking, addressing an audience or performing, maintaining a 6-foot distance from others
A full list of exemptions can be read here.
According to the release, failure to comply with the ordinance can result in a $100 fine for individuals, businesses, governments or nonprofits.
Along with the ordinance’s extension, the capacity of events on public property was raised from 25% to 50% of the occupancy limitation of the space, stated the release.
“The Springfield-Greene County Health Department takes an evidence-based approach to protect and promote the health of our community,” Clay Goddard, director of Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said. “Evidence continues to underline the effectiveness of wearing face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and as such, is the recommendation of this department.”
As of 10 a.m. on Oct. 6, a total of 7,703 positive cases and 101 related deaths have been reported by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Oct. 4, 1,067 positive cases have been reported on Missouri State’s campus since the first week of classes, according to Missouri State’s COVID-19 Information Center.
More information about the Springfield mask ordinance can be accessed here.