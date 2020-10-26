Springfield Mayor Ken McClure was awarded the Government Excellence Award from the Missouri State University Board of Governors on Oct. 17.
McClure was selected due to his strong leadership amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and community development projects, according to an article from University Communications.
It further referenced the masking mandate, occupancy and gathering restrictions, and other policies as important actions achieved through the mayor’s leadership to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
University President Clif Smart praised McClure’s accomplishments and contributions to the area in the same story.
He said the premise for the award is for someone in government who has done something special for the university over the past year or a lifetime.
“Mayor McClure has demonstrated extraordinary achievement through his career as a public servant,” Smart said. “He has provided unwavering support for Missouri State University and since March he has provided an unprecedented level of leadership to protect our community and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The article also recognized McClure’s support of the Grant Avenue Parkway Project and IDEA Commons — Innovation, Design, Entrepreneurship, and Art, a transformative plan to turn Springfield’s Center City into a research park with urban land uses.
Springfield City Councilman Abe McGull said he is proud to serve McClure and of the distinct honor awarded to the mayor.
“As we say in the Navy, the mayor has done yeoman’s (navy jargon referencing) work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGull said. “We are very fortunate to have him at the helm when true leadership demands courage, commitment and rational thinking.
“(McClure) has taken considerable criticism by many in our community that disagrees with the necessary steps he has taken to protect our city and surrounding communities,” McGull continued. “Clif Smart and his team clearly recognized the unified approach McClure has taken to keep our citizens safe and reduce the pressure upon our medical community.”
In turn, McClure spoke highly of his colleague and friend Smart and advocated the unique and beneficial relationship Springfield has with its higher education institutions.
In an interview, McClure said he was honored and humbled by the award, as it came as a complete surprise to him. Through his long career in public service, he is thankful for the help of countless individuals, his family and his wife Joey, who passed in 2011.
His career has included a 2017 and 2019 mayoral election, a 2015 general city council seat, numerous boards and commissions, and chief of staff for former Missouri Governor Matt Blunt, among other positions.
He credits part of his pandemic leadership to the actions taken by former Springfield Mayor J.J. Gideon, who saw the community through the 1918 flu pandemic. Gideon’s orders helped provide a template on how to best protect Springfield during COVID-19.
“It has been a very daunting responsibility and one that has weighed on me a great deal,” McClure said. “My colleagues on the Springfield City Council have been totally supportive and encouraging. Our city manager, Jason Gage, and Clay Goddard, the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, are true professionals and provide excellent guidance.”
McClure also commended the unity of the citizenry during the pandemic, while noting that not everyone has contributed to helping the community.
“Springfield is resilient and we will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever. This is a tribute to the strong will and character of our residents and the desire to make Springfield the best that it possibly can be.”