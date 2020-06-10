A disturbance was called into the Springfield Police Department around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, which led to a Springfield police officer being hit by a SUV outside the department’s headquarters.
In a press release video shared on Twitter, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said the suspect, later confirmed to be Jon Tyler Franklin Routh, 28, was creating a disturbance near the back entrance of the police headquarters at 321 E. Chestnut Expressway. He was asked to leave the premises and left. After leaving the entrance, Routh went to the other side of the building where he began urinating onto the building. When officers arrived he was gone.
“Officers were still on scene and he came back in a white SUV, one officer stepped out and tried to flag him down,” Williams. “The individual stepped on the gas and made a direct beeline towards the officer.”
The 21-year veteran officer, identified as Mark Priebe, in a SPD Facebook press release post, tried to move. However, he was caught between a bollard and the vehicle outside of the headquarters.
Williams said a second officer was present at the scene, who yelled at Routh to get out of the SUV.
According to Williams, Routh refused to do so. The secondary officer then shot Routh to free Priebe. Both Priebe and Routh were taken to a local hospital.
When Priebe left for the hospital, he was breathing and talking. The status of Routh is unknown at this time.
For more information, visit the Springfield Police Department website at this link.