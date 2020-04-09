Despite the mandated social distancing order, some men and women are still risking their safety to help others in need.
The Springfield Police Department will continue providing services to the community, however, they have implemented new procedures.
According to a press release, officers are still patrolling and responding to calls for service.
“However, in compliance with personal distance guidelines, people who are able will be asked to meet officers outside of their residence/business and maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from the officer during the interaction,” the release said.
Dispatchers may ask callers questions to determine the type of police response they need.
“Each incident will be evaluated by the telecommunicators, police supervisors and responding officers to determine the type of police response you may receive,” the release said. “You may be directed to call information into the police department, an officer may contact you by telephone or you may be instructed to complete an online report.”
SPD is implementing these changes to keep their officers and the public safe, as well as compliant with the social distancing order. The goal is to “limit contact as much as possible,” while still serving the community.
Jasmine Bailey, the public affairs officer for SPD, said in addition to response changes, each patrol car is equipped with personal protective equipment — gloves, masks and eyewear for the officers.
Not only will this protect the officers, but the officers’ families as well.
“There are organizations around Springfield offering free childcare to the children of first responders and healthcare workers, so that is certainly a bright spot,” Bailey said.
The Springfield Public School District is one of those organizations.
According to the SPS website, “childcare is being provided for healthcare workers and emergency/first responders at four SPS locations to help ensure our community is able to respond to the pandemic emergency.”
SPS is also providing free breakfast and lunch services to all students under the age of 18. These meals can be picked up via carline weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.