Joe Moore wears a hairnet and gloves as he stands outside Cherokee Middle School on the southwest side of Springfield. A car drives up to the building, and Moore disappears inside the school’s front doors briefly. He reemerges with plastic bags filled with fruits and vegetables, milk, sandwiches, yogurt and other snacks.
“You guys have a great day; come see us tomorrow,” he says, handing the bags over to the car’s passengers. He waves as the car drives off.
For the last two weeks, the Springfield Public Schools District has been offering sack lunches for any student aged 18 and younger who wants one.
When the country isn’t on lockdown, Moore works at Cherokee as a paraprofessional. For him, getting lunches to kids is “vitally important.”
“A lot of kids in the district, and many in our own classes, are at risk of going hungry,” Moore said.
Since March 23, the service has been available at all school locations – 35 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, six high schools (including Study Alternative Center) and three early childhood centers.
SPS is the largest school district in Missouri.
Moore and his coworkers handed out around 150 meals to students at the Cherokee location on Monday, March 30. The team distributes the grab-and-go lunches from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, Moore and his coworkers had already given out just over 100 meals.
In one week, the district as a whole handed out more than 67,000 grab-and-go bags in one week, according to a March 27 update on the SPS website.
In light of the current epidemic, Moore said “the district is doing some beautiful things.”
Amber Huddleston, a Cherokee parent who also works at the middle school helping students with autism, helps Moore hand out the meals.
Huddleston said food service professionals meet as early as 6:00 a.m. every morning at Kickapoo High School in order to prepare hundreds of meals.
Data from the 2016-2017 school year reports that 54% of SPS students are enrolled in a program that offers free or reduced breakfast and lunches. That’s more than 13,000 students.
An NPR report from 2015 said the national average for students registered for free/reduced lunch is 51%, which would make SPS’s numbers slightly higher compared to the country’s average.
In a city where nearly a quarter of citizens are in poverty, according to 2018 data from the United States Census Bureau, Springfield is certainly helping a lot of students who could otherwise be going hungry.
An April 3 post on the Springfield Public Schools Facebook page featured Debe Eaves, a nutrition services manager. She has been working on the grab-and-go meal program.
“It makes me so happy to know that there are at least a few babies who won’t go to bed with grumbling bellies,” she said in the Facebook post. “It breaks my heart, thinking about those babies who are going to bed hungry. I’m so glad I’m able to help.”