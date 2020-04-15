Student loan payments are being temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic to help graduated college students focus their money on essentials.
The U.S. Department of Education Office of Federal Student Aid released a statement that they have suspended loan payments from March 13, 2020 until Sep. 30, 2020.
Students still have the option to pay back the loans each month if they have the means to, but the goal is to provide relief to graduated students who need that money for more important things.
“It’s honestly such a relief,” said Amy Tran, a graduate of MSU. “It’s really nice not having to worry about my loans because I am not working as much and can focus on my other bills or on other necessities.”
Certain federal student loans are currently eligible for a 0% interest rate during the suspended time period, so all of the payments made between March and September will count towards the principal balance of the loan.
The loans that will apply the 0% interest rate are listed below:
Federal Perkins Loans
Defaulted and non defaulted Direct Loans
Defaulted and non defaulted Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL)
“It would be smart to pay back [the loan] now if you can afford it,” said Anthony Dewitt, another graduate from Missouri State University.
Once the time period for the suspension of payments ends, the student loan payments will begin accruing interest again.
The suspension of federal student loan payments is part of the CARES Act, which was signed by President Trump on March 27 to provide over $2 trillion to the American people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act is also responsible for sending checks up to $1,200 out to Americans in need of financial assistance during this time.
Right now in the United States, over 6 million people have filed for unemployment because of the coronavirus outbreak. No one is sure when social distancing will end or when people will go back to work.
In less than two months since the first coronavirus case was reported in the U.S., the country has become the leading country in confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 600,000 cases reported.
With only essential business open during this time, graduated college students and professionals alike have lost their jobs temporarily to encourage social distancing.
Colleges have also been closed across the country in hopes of containing the virus. The rest of the spring semester is being spent online for all students at MSU.
It is unclear when students will return back to campus, as the coronavirus still poses a serious threat worldwide.
The MSU Office of Student Financial Aid encourages students to reach out to their universities if they are still struggling financially because of the COVID-19 crisis. Emergency funding is available for students with immediate needs.
Some student loans, like private loans, are not eligible for the 0% interest rate at this time because they are not covered by the CARES Act. For more information on which loans are eligible for 0% interest right now, visit www.studentaid.gov/announcements-events/coronavirus