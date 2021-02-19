The student security fee, established at Missouri State University in 2001, is on appraisal for its fourth renewal by Student Government Association.
The fee, proposed by former SGA senator Joseph Meagher, was initially instituted as a means to help address security concerns of students, according to Associate Director of University Safety Andy Englert. Notified of these concerns, SGA and administration partnered together to propose and pass an additional $5 student security fee to strengthen university safety.
Anna Pellegrini, SGA director of administrative services, sees the fee only as a benefit to the student body.
“This student fee funds the Student Security Fund,” Pellegrini said. “This fund is for student-led initiatives that improve security measures of Missouri State. Due to this being a student-led initiative fund, the student body can pursue projects and use this fund, as long as the project falls under the description of the fund, follows the guidelines of the proposal, gets approval from the vice president of administrative services and passes the Senate with a 2/3 vote.”
The extra funding has helped in various ways; three full-time campus safety specialists were hired. Security cameras and lighting were also added and upgraded in campus parking garages and lots, the Plaster Student Union and around the Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium — which includes the track and soccer field.
“I think the student security fee enhances the coverage and safety we have around the clock,” Englert said. “Every year, SGA and the administrative services leadership team walk through campus after daylight savings to identify opportunities to make security improvements. SGA then takes the information they learned to make proposals and look for things to benefit the campus community.”
Pellegrini proposed a resolution on Feb. 2 during the Senate meeting to focus on renewing the fee for another five year increment. April 3 marks the 20 year anniversary since its implementation, before which its future is to be determined.
Senators will vote on the resolution on Feb. 23, following two weeks of Senate cancellations due to weather conditions. Due to its history of support, the benefits the free brings to campus and a lack of objection to its current renewal, Pellegrini said she expects this fund to be around for many years to come.
