A team of Missouri State University students is pushing for other students to take part in the Missouri 2020 Census.
The Census is an overall count of the nation’s population every 10 years for governmental consideration. A constant count of different regions of the country is taken every year by six different offices.
Junior public relations major Chris Leonard enrolled in COM 519, which is in turn partnered with the Public Relations Student Society of America through the Bateman Competition. The team also consists of Morgan Hill, Chloe Dosier and Bella Orlando.
Leonard said students who find the Census unimportant are often “misunderstanding and simply being uninformed.”
Leonard said the Census helps infrastructure, health and safety, and public transportation all across the country.
“City planners and real estate developers use the Census to improve transportation and infrastructure, including affordable housing,” Leonard said. “Local government officials use the Census to ensure public safety, provide health care and improve schools and hospital facilities.”
The team believes the Census is important for college students to fill out since it will give them a presence and independence from their parents or guardians, as well as give college campuses and the federal government insight on what finances should be put towards students.
“It is especially important for college students, who live on and off campus, as they are known to be an undercounted population due to the misconception that they should be counted where their parents or guardians reside,” Leonard said. “College students benefit from federal student loans, legislation, campus funding, campus improvements, and health and social services. The Census data helps determine federal funding for the Pell Grant Program, helps provide student health care services, and more agriculture, science and engineering education.”
The amount of funding this year is over $600 billion, according to Courtney Pinkham. Pinkham is the 2020 Census Complete Count Coordinator for Southwest Missouri, which is partnered with the Center for Resource Planning and Management at MSU.
“$675 billion in federal funding will be allocated by the Census,” Pinkham said. “This is the funding for Federal Pell Grants, Adult Education Grants and so much more funding for programs that we all depend on. The data collected from the 2020 Census will also be used to redraw congressional and state legislative districts.”
Pinkham confirmed the Census affects infrastructure as well as major political funding.
“Everything from federal funding, highways and streets, to where a business will expand to is based off of this data,” Pinkham said. “Missouri, from the results of the 2010 Census, lost one U.S. House District and left an estimated $8 billion on the table of federal funding.”
Specifically, this loss of a House District cost Missouri a seat in the House of Representatives, due to a low Census number. This Census might affect that decade-old ruling.
The Census begins on March 12 and all who take part must fill out where they will live by April 1.