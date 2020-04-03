Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri State University is looking into what fees they can reimburse students for since they won’t be able to complete the academic year physically on campus.
While there are some things that MSU is still trying to get figured out, MSU has been keeping students up-to-date by updating their website, sending tweets out and multiple emails. They are also answering emails and phone calls for those who might have any questions.
On March 27, MSU posted an update with a Q&A section where students can go to receive more information on residence life and dining, travel and study abroad, campus questions, technology, academics, for students, faculty and staff, employment, events and health and wellness prevention.
There are a number of departments that will be sending money back to students.
Students can also still withdraw from classes until May 1, however “any drop/withdrawals made will not be eligible for tuition/financial aid refund,” according to the MSU website.
For events on campus that require purchasing tickets, the website said individuals need to get in contact with the “original point of purchase,” for further details regarding refunds.
For those who checked out of the residence halls by March 28, they will receive 40% credit back on their accounts. Students can also still use the remaining balance of their BoomerMeals through September 2020. However, dining hall meals are still being discussed for refunds.
“They are still working out a refund with the meal plan, which is one of my big concerns because the meal plan is already so overpriced,” junior social work major Anne Taylor said.
Assistant to the President of Governmental Relations Ryan DeBeof said they are still working out what they will be doing with the meal plans.
“We are still negotiating with Chartwells, our food service partner, for meal plans, DeBeof said. “We hope to have this resolved in the next couple of weeks.”
Students who commute to school will also receive money back for their parking passes. Students should have mailed or emailed a photo of their parking passes by April 1, to receive a $41 refund. If students have any questions, they should contact the transportation office at parking@missouristate.edu.
For those who were studying abroad, their trips were cut short. Students were sent an email regarding they would be reimbursed, and while the email didn’t state how much they would be getting back, students should eventually receive money back on their accounts.
“I want to say I got about $170 back of my $300 study away fee,” said Sydney Neal, who was studying away in Pau, France. Her trip was cut short by about a month and a half.
It has also been a concern for students who work on campus jobs, such as work study.
Students with work study jobs on campus will still receive pay. Employees will be paid based on the hours they would have worked for the rest of the semester.
“Financial Aid is working with all supervisors to confirm what these scheduled hours are for each student and will make awards accordingly,” according to the MSU website.
Missouri State is still working on further reimbursement fees for students, according to Vice President for Marketing and Communications Suzanne Shaw.