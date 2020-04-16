On Wednesday, April 8, Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign, saying he sees no possible way to victory this far into the primaries. In the previous weeks, he lost several states to candidate Joe Biden, who has now presumably secured the Democratic nomination.
While the older generations tend to support Biden for his moderate approach, the younger generations seemed to pull for Sanders. His ideology and policies were more progressive than Biden’s and were popular among college students.
Sean Atkins, senior political science student and leader of the Missouri State University organization Bears for Bernie, said he supported Sanders for two reasons: Medicare-for-all and climate change.
“I really believe that Medicare-for-all is the only way to fix the healthcare system in America, and Bernie Sanders is the candidate with the most comprehensive and long standing support for M4A,” Atkins said. “But even more importantly, I supported Sanders because climate change is the most important issue of our time, and Bernie is the strongest advocate for the Green New Deal which is the only way to truly fix the climate crisis.”
Atkins said he was sad that it had to come to this, but Sanders dropping out was the best move for the Democratic party.
“The decision I’m sure was a tough one, but it was pretty clear after the Missouri primary that there was no path forward for us,” Atkins said. “That combined with the COVID-19 crisis, it seemed clear that we needed to be united now more than ever, and continuing the campaign would hinder that.”
The progressive movement seemed to have a strong following, so where did it go wrong? Atkins believes it was due to the lack of attention paid to moderate democrats.
“All the moderate candidates dropping at once and consolidating behind Biden was what doomed us,” said Atkins “I think progressives focused too much on just turning out voters who are already progressives and not convincing enough moderates to flip to our side. We have to find ways to convince moderate Democrats that a strong progressive platform is what we need, and we just didn’t do that enough.”
Moving forward, it is hard to say whether or not Sanders supporters will vote for Biden in November, seeing that he will most likely be running against President Donald Trump.
“I can’t say Biden was my second, third, or even fourth choice really, but I do think it’s important to support him in November and I will definitely be voting for him,” Atkins said. “Donald Trump poses an existential risk to American democracy and our economy, and it’s important to defeat him. While Biden won’t go as far on some issues as I would like, it’s very clear that we have a better chance to pass progressive policies in a Biden administration than a Trump one.”
Peyton Brownlee, sophomore psychology major, did not support Sanders and his platform.
“I personally do not support Sanders because he was wanting to form a socialist union out of the United States, which would limit our rights as citizens and potentially form a dictatorship,” Brownlee said.
She said she was glad when she heard Sanders had ended his campaign, pleased that American rights were more protected and there was less of a chance for socialism.
“Sanders was affiliated with the Democratic Party but had some policies that weren’t related to the party,” Brownlee said. “Biden will probably gain some of Sanders’ voters, but will have a hard time winning everyone’s vote. Trump has numerous voters, and a lot of people are changing their view on him as president.”
Brownlee said she thinks Sanders was smart for ending his campaign.
“Sanders was probably running out of donations or saw that he didn’t have the votes that he anticipated,” she said. “He also knew that because of his age, people might vote for someone younger.”
While Brownlee supports Trump, she said she does believe Biden has a chance against him.
Now that Biden is the frontrunner for the Democratic party, proggressive democrats will have to decide if they want to back him. Sanders endorsed Biden on Monday, April 13, which presents a civility between the Vermont senator and former vice president.
“I definitely want to tell progressives to not give up!” Atkins said. “There are a ton of progressive organizations that are still fighting. The Bernie campaign is just one part of the movement, and I really believe our future is bright.”