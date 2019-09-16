College is about learning and for some people, a different environment is the best way to learn. With the Study Away program at Missouri State University, students have an affordable option for studying in countries like England, France, China or even the continent Antarctica.
Senior information technology major Ethan Davis works as a global ambassador for the Study Away office, helping students figure out where they want to go and how they want to get there.
“We offer just about everywhere, so it’s a really fun experience to really help out a student,” Davis said.
Last year, MSU sent over 600 students through the Study Away program, Davis said. Along with many foreign countries, there are also in-country options for students who want to study in places such as Los Angeles or New York.
One unique study away trip offered right now is a trip to Antarctica. The trip is offered by professors Andrew Cline and Paul Rollinson. While the two have offered unique study away experiences in the past, like traveling to countries such as Russia and Tibet, this is the first time an MSU study away program will be offered for the continent.
Two classes are being offered as part of the trip: field experiences in geography, which is a required course for students in the geography department, as well as a documentary filmmaking class.
Cline said a learning focus for the trip will be adaptability and learning to overcome any obstacles.
“We don’t necessarily want students to be super comfortable,” Cline said. “You’ve got to be out in the world, so we try to put them in places where they’ll be out in the world.”
Traveling to Antarctica itself is a trip. The plan is to fly to the southern tip of Argentina and travel by boat to Antarctica from there.
Rollinson said most students who have taken trips with him in the past have been very adaptive to their situations.
“You have to go with the flow,” Rollinson said.
Studying aAway requires a minimum 2.0 GPA and 30 credit hours completed. Students who want to go in the fall or spring can apply any of their scholarships to studying away. Some departments will help students even further, with multiple major-exclusive study away scholarships available in addition to other incentives.
Davis said the program he went on for the college of business gave him $750 just for applying to Study aAway.
The last day to apply to Study Away is different depending on each program, based on how fast it fills up or how soon the trip is. For students interested in Antarctica, the last day to apply will be Oct. 1.
Whether students travel across the world or across the country, Davis urges students to apply for Study Away.
“The world is a big place, and a lot of people never get the chance to leave the country,” Davis said. “It’s an awesome experience.”