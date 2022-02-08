At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Sunvilla Tower residents began complaining of a smell permeating the building.

Students throughout the 18-story high-rise, located at 833 E. Elm St., identified the smell as rotten eggs. This is also the smell of sulfur and natural gas.

The tower was constructed in the 60s and bought by Missouri State University in the 70s.

Brenna Young, senior accounting major and resident assistant at Sunvilla, said she discovered the smell after she returned from an RA meeting.

“I had a meeting with the hall director at 3, came back at 3:45 and smelt it,” Young said. “Then I had to work the desk from 4-6.”

Young works the reception desk alongside her RA job. The desk worker handles packages, buzzes people into the building and oversees paperwork.

Vincent Blevins, senior math major, smelled the odor when he arrived at the tower around 6:30. Blevins left the building shortly after.

“I know that natural gas leaks have a similar smell, so I decided to leave for the night just to be safe,” Blevins said.

Sunvilla has yet to confirm the cause of the smell.

The Standard is waiting for a response from MSU information services. This is a developing story.

CORRECTION: The Standard had previously identified the problem as ongoing. The odor was only detected on Feb. 8 for several hours.

Sunvilla Tower scent dissipates, yet remains unidentified On Feb. 8, residents of Sunvilla Tower complained of an egg-like odor throughout the building. The smell lasted several hours.

Follow Tinsley Merriman on Twitter, @merrimantinsley

Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.