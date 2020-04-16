In compliance with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order, counseling centers across the state are closing their doors to protect the well-being of staff and patients. To continue providing service, many are offering telepsychology.
Telepsychology, or “virtual therapy,” is structured the same as an in-person session, but is offered via phone call, video chat or email.
Virtual therapy has been around for over 20 years, according to the American Psychological Association. But it has only been in the last few weeks that counseling centers started offering the service widespread.
In the past, Ozarks Counseling Center offered virtual therapy sessions on a limited basis. Now, nearly all in-person sessions have made the transition, said Jackie King, Ozarks Counseling Center office manager.
Ozarks Counseling Center uses TheraNest, practice management software designed specifically for mental health clinics.
King said TheraNest allows the center to schedule appointments, bill insurance and provide a space for therapists to document notes and create treatment plans.
Rachel Smith, a sophomore global studies major at Missouri State, recently started virtual therapy sessions through Ozarks Counseling Center.
Smith said she enjoys virtual therapy because she feels more comfortable in her home, rather than in someone else’s space. However, she said she recognizes that not everyone may feel this way.
“Not everyone can talk about their depression, or their sexuality, or their struggles in school with their parents around,” Smith said. “Not everyone has a safe space that in-person therapy generally offers.”
Shelby Weathers, a Fulton, Missouri, resident, uses Compass Health Network’s virtual therapy. She said she feels uncomfortable talking with her therapist while at home.
“It’s not that anyone’s listening to me during my therapy sessions, but I live with my parents and I’m always on edge that they can hear me,” Weathers said. “I’m always scared that somebody’s going to hear me talking about some of the traumas they’ve caused and then we’re going to have a whole family sit-down discussion.”
Weathers said her previous in-person sessions were an hour, but since starting virtual therapy, her sessions have unexpectedly ranged between 20 and 40 minutes, as video connection often fails.
Weathers said she is grateful to continue sessions with her therapist in the midst of the pandemic, but she doesn’t feel as if she’s benefiting from her sessions as much as she was when they were in person.
“This is a scary time, in terms that there are some people who really do need the help and they probably won’t feel comfortable enough opening up virtually, so the therapy won’t really be beneficial for them until they can actually see their therapist,” Weathers said.
For Missouri State students, the MSU Counseling Center is working remotely and is still able to meet with students via Zoom videoconferencing, according to Magers Health and Wellness Center’s April Student Wellness Update.
The Counseling Center is also offering an interactive Zoom program, “Managing Stress During COVID-19,” for students to identify sources of stress and develop coping strategies. For more information, Missouri State students should check their MSU email.