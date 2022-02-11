Recently, around 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed on the Ukrainian border, causing concern for the rest of the world.
Ashley Leinweber, associate professor of political science, said there is an extensive history between Ukraine and Russia leading to the current tensions.
“They were part of the Soviet Union together,” Leinweber said. “Then Ukraine got its own independence after the Soviet Union fell. Russia seems to have always thought of Ukraine as it should be a part of or influenced by Russia, so any attempts by the Ukrainians to seem like they’re siding more with Europeans has really upset Russia.”
This, however, does not seem to be what everyone is talking about currently, according to Leinweber. In 2014, Leinweber said Ukraine was talking more with the Europeans about having more connections with the European Union and possibly the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The idea of having a pro-Western government in Ukraine upset the Russian government.
As a result of the Western-leaning government in Ukraine, Leinweber said, Russia made attempts to destabilize Ukraine’s government.
“Some of the biggest cyberattacks in the world were targeted at Ukraine from Russia to destabilize them,” Leinweber said.
Leinweber said in another attempt to destabilize Ukraine, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014, which is a part of Ukraine.
Despite the worry in the United States, Leinweber said the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are not immediately threatening to our territory or troops.
“It certainly has a lot to do with thinking about global and political positions,” Leinweber said. “The international laws and agreements we have in place say that one country is not supposed to invade another country, and if they do, there are supposed to be significant international consequences.”
A sanction is a penalty that has been placed on another country, and the United States has sanctions on Russia due to the annexation of Crimea, cyberattacks imposed on Ukraine and more recently, the 2016 election interference.
Now, Leinweber said, it is a matter of expressing displeasure to deter them from taking action without going to war. The United States does not want to get into another war, especially with Russia, seeing as they have nuclear weapons and are one of the biggest powers in the world.
Worrying about the situation is understandable, given how close we’ve come to another world war, Leinweber said, but the recent level of tension has not gotten to that severity yet.
“I think it’s interesting that so far Russia hasn’t actually acted,” Leinweber said. “We all keep thinking that something is going to happen any minute, but I think it’s a good sign that nothing has happened yet.”
Global studies graduate Dalilah de Castro Campos said the situation should be of concern for the United States because of their involvement with NATO. De Castro Campos said the United States has slowly gotten involved, as they have been communicating with countries in NATO around Ukraine and Russia and taking into account the sanctions they have with Russia.
Like Leinweber, de Castro Campos is hopeful the tensions will not escalate to further involvement.
