As the end of the spring semester winds down, the annual Missouri State University Bookstore Tent Sale gears up. This year, the sale is held Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7.
The Tent Sale is “an opportunity for students, staff, faculty and community members to take advantage of savings on BearWear, souvenirs and other products,” book clothing and soft goods manager Jeff Grevillus said.
Unfortunately, the bookstore was unable to host the sale last spring due to COVID-19.
Due to overstock products at the beginning of the fall 2020 semester, the bookstore held a virtual Tent Sale, bookstore director Jim Sexton said.
“(The virtual sale) was a rather big challenge for the team to get the process behind the scenes setup,” Sexton said. “However, we did have a solid group of employees, mostly students, working on it and in the end we did learn a lot for future virtual events.”
This year is the 10th annual sale and shoppers will see an increase in souvenirs compared to previous sales, according to Grevillus and Sexton.
Throughout the week duration of the Tent Sale, shoppers can expect to see growing discounts that begin at 50% off and end at 75% by Friday, May 7, Grevillus said.
Though COVID-19 affected the Tent Sale last year, it will continue to play a role in how the sale runs.
“The biggest challenge for this year’s Tent Sale will be the limitation on the number of customers allowed to be shopping the tents,” Sexton said.
If attending the Tent Sale, shoppers should be aware that social distancing and masks will be required while shopping.
The Tent Sale will be held on the bookstore patio Monday May 3 to Thursday May 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and concluding Friday May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Follow Makayla Strickland on Twitter, m_strickland28
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.