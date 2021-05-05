Missouri State’s TRIO programs are being remodeled following a change in their source of funding, which has prompted them to reassess how they can best provide resources to the student body.
TRIO, and its various programs, is known for assisting underrepresented students to attend and graduate college. Specific programs include Upward Bound and Student Support Services, which both seek to encourage enrollment in four-year college programs, help students overcome obstacles to excel in their education, and integrate them into the campus community.
Rabekah Stewart, assistant vice president for student affairs and Multicultural Student Services, sent out an email notifying members of the changes underway at TRIO.
Traditionally known as the Federal TRIO Programs financed and regulated by the U.S. Department of Education, MSU has found itself as one of 81 other schools that failed to receive a 5-year renewal in funding, according to the email. However, MSU plans on providing the financial resources to continue TRIO’s outreach programs.
The university is using this change as an opportunity to consolidate Access Programs, Bears LEAD, and TRIO.
“This will be a one-stop-shop for peer mentoring, tutoring, advising, programs and workshops,” Stewart said in the email.
Bears LEAD (Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Diversity) is a transitional program for students to network and get more involved on campus. Access Programs offers resources to help retain first-generation and low-income students and help students achieve goals. As these three programs share mutual goals, a joint effort is being made on part of the University.
“This expansion couldn’t have come at a better time, as we are preparing to open the door of our new Multicultural Resource Center in the fall,” Stewart said.
