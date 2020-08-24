One person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a shooting outside of Club Rodeo early Sunday morning on August 23. Two suspects were taken into custody after being pulled over and searched by police.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance call at Club Rodeo to see someone firing a gun in the parking lot, according to Jasmine Bailey, the public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department.
The shots could be heard from local apartment complexes, including Kensington and Sherwood Village.
Olivia Prost, junior public relations major, lives within a mile of Club Rodeo. She said the gunshots woke her up. As soon as she realized what she heard, she ran to hide in her windowless bathroom.
“I thought it was at my apartment complex at first, but then I heard the police sirens traveling away from my location, so I then started to calm down,” Prost said.
Responding officers spotted the suspect’s car down West Bennett Street and South Kansas Expressway, Bailey said. The officers conducted a felony car stop on the suspect’s red Dodge Charger and found a loaded gun and shell casings.
Montavius Lamont Warren, 24 of Strafford, Missouri, and Dimitri Dontrell Dudley, 27, of Springfield, Missouri, were identified and have been charged with first-degree assault.