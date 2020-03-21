Missouri State University's Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services is offering “40% credit of the housing accommodation charges for the Spring 2020 semester” back to students' university accounts to those who check out of their hall by April 12, according to an update on MSU’s website Friday.
“While residence halls will remain accessible for those who need them to continue their studies, those who have the means to vacate should do so,” the update reads.
This update came after the Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued a recommendation that all Greene County residents returning from spring break trips should self-quarantine for 14 days. MSU’s housing update originally mandated all students move out by March 28. However, after the health department released the recommendation, the university changed this to April 12.
According to the update, “If you traveled outside of southwest Missouri within the last 14 days (or away from your home area or to an area with a large number of COVID cases), we request that you wait until after April 5 to return to campus to move out.”
This also applies to students who may have sick family members; the university is asking you to wait to move out to protect others still on campus.
On March 17, Gary Stewart, director of Residence Life, Housing and Services, announced the office formulated a move-out plan for those who need to return to campus to gather their belongings. See move-out logistics, which encourage social distancing, here.
For students planning to stay on campus amid the pandemic, the university is asking those students to fill out this form.
Starting March 22, Garst Dining Hall will open with limited dining options for students. Blair Shannon Dining Hall and Kentwood Dining Hall will remain closed for the rest of the spring semester. Students not returning to campus in the fall will receive an 80% refund on BoomerMeals.
“It's important that everyone has set up ‘Non-Payroll Direct Deposit’ through their MyMissouristate account in the event that a refund is issued,” the Financial Aid office tweeted Friday.
“We will get through this,” Stewart added in his March 17 announcement. “We think back to something President Clif Smart said at ‘It’s On!’ last October. It seems especially important now: ‘I know we can do this. Bears always face a challenge with resolve, with guts and we do it together.’ We are all Bears.”