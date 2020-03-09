Drivers are taught to yield to walkers and bikers, pay attention and don’t text and drive.
While this is foundational knowledge for drivers, there have been a handful of accidents reported around Missouri State intersections.
The intersections with a higher rates of accidents reported are Grand and Campbell Avenue, National and St. Louis Street, JQH Parkway and Cherry Street, Jefferson Street and Elm Street and Grand and Glenstone Avenue.
However, the street students reported on having the most accidents and injuries Grand and National.
Clinical psychology graduate student Roberta Kerosevic said she was crossing the street at the crosswalk at Grand and National when a driver almost hit her even though she had the right away.
“There was a guy literally just going straight towards me,” Kerosevic said. “Not too fast but fast enough that I had to swerve around the front of his car.”
While Keroservic was not hurt, it did shock her.
“There needs to be cameras that actually record and save this so these people can get ticketed or some kind of punishment where they have to pay,” Kerosevic said.
Junior marketing and sales major Allee Crabb had an accident on Grand and National. She was stopped at a red light when she was rear-ended.
“I think more strict punishments should be in place for accidents happening on campus,” Crabb said. “My stopped car could’ve easily been a student walking to class.”
According to Cole Pruitt, MSU’s transportation manager, one of his major concerns is pedestrians.
On the City of Springfield website, since 2009 pedestrian related accidents have increased. To help with this problem, the city made a new campaign called the SGF Yields. The purpose of this is to “initiate a cultural change in Springfield toward being more pedestrian friendly and responsible.”
“I have certainly experienced that drivers don’t necessarily yield for pedestrians and crosswalks,” Pruitt said.
University officials coordinated with the planning, designing, construction and facility management team, the Springfield Police Department, the MSU grounds team and the City of Springfield to talk about the issue, according to Pruitt.
Elm Street is another area of concern for Pruitt.
While it is not technically part of MSU grounds, the school recognizes that a lot of student organizations are there and Pruitt said they feel they should ensure the area is safe.
The city put in a mirror at Elm and Florence Street that people can look at to help them see.
“My recommendation for folks, whether you are a pedestrian or driving, is to practice good attentive driving,” Pruitt said. “There are so many things in the world today with technology that
we have that causes drivers to become distracted.”
Pruitt added that the “sidewalk committee,” is looking into ways to help prevent fewer accidents.
“We are looking at alternative ways to reduce speed, whether it is speed limit changes, whether it’s crosswalking tables or speed tables or if it’s different lighting,” Pruitt said.
If you are in an accident or were hit, Pruitt says to call the dispatch services 417-836-5509, a 24/7 phone number.
“Just be attentive,” Pruitt said. “At the end of the day, it may be frustrating that a car didn’t yield for you, but at a minimum, you’re safe still cause you were attentive even though they weren’t.”