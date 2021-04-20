On April 20, Derek Chauvin was pronounced guilty in the murder trial for George Floyd, who died on May 25, 2020.
George Floyd was stopped by Minneapolis police last summer for possibly counterfeiting a twenty dollar bill. A bystander recorded the stop on camera. While arresting Floyd, Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes. In the video Floyd said he could not breathe.
Judge Peter Cahill announced Chauvin was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree murder and second-degree murder around 4 p.m. today.
Ahead of the announcement of the results, the Minneapolis police department retweeted from the Minnesota Operation Safety Net, the official source for law enforcement information during the Chauvin trial: “We want peaceful assembly. We know that we have a city that is mourning. That they're in grief. The last thing we want to do is turn this into an enforcement situation, @MinneapolisPD Chief Medaria Arradondo said.”
"We want peaceful assembly. We know that we have a city that is mourning. That they're in grief. The last thing we want to do is turn this into an enforcement situation," @MinneapolisPD Chief Medaria Arradondo said. #MNOSN— Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 19, 2021
Judge Cahill said Chauvin’s bail has been revoked and sentencing will be in eight weeks.
Follow Desiree Nixon on Twitter, @DesireeNixon17
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.