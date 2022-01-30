On Jan. 25, the Xerces Society, a conservation organization located on the west coast, released a report that detailed the increase of the western monarch butterfly population. The census took place around Thanksgiving, and the organization reported the Monarch population for 2021 was 247,237.
In the previous year, the count was less than 2,000. The Xerces Society said this is a 100-fold increase for the species and the highest total since 2016.
Chris Barnhart, professor of biology, said it’s not uncommon for insects to see large population increases like this.
“They have very different life cycles from us,” Barnhart said. “New generation time for some insects is about a month, so their population can build up very rapidly.”
Barnhart said he is unsure about conservation efforts on the west coast, but they are likely paralleling the efforts with the east coast population. An example of the efforts, Barnhart said, would be directing public attention and encouraging the planting of milkweed.
Milkweed, Barnhart said, is the larval food plant of monarchs. Besides planting milkweed and providing suitable habitat for the insects, Barnhart said there isn’t much that can be done beyond raising monarchs locally.
“There are people here in Springfield that are interested in raising Monarchs every year,” Barnhart said. “I think that their motivation, apart from their intrinsic interest in these animals, is to increase their numbers.”
Barnhart said raising monarch butterflies locally is important for education purposes as well as conservation.
Wildlife biology senior Lia Biritz said the increase in the population of the butterflies is a testament to what can happen when government agencies, conservation organizations and the public work together to restore lost and degraded habitats.
“This population increase will directly correlate to a subsequent increase in the species that rely on monarch butterflies, ultimately leading to greater ecosystem health,” Biritz said.
While Biritz said she believes there is more work to be done with the conservation of the monarch butterflies, she said she is hopeful the positive trend will continue.
“The monarch butterfly is a flagship species that has captured the hearts of millions of people around the world and acts as a symbol for the importance of wildlife conservation,” Biritz said.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, a flagship species is a species selected to act as an ambassador, icon or symbol for a defined habitat, issue, campaign or environmental cause.
Biritz said as long as there is a continuous effort to plant milkweed and reduce the use of herbicides, the trend upward should continue.
Despite positive outcomes for the western monarch butterfly populations, Chris Barnhart said the signs are generally not good for the eastern population this year.
“This year, the people who are most knowledgeable about this, are predicting that there will be as few as half the number of butterflies,” Barnhart said.
Drought and higher temperatures can be attributed to this, Barnhart said.
Isis Howard, endangered species biologist for the Xerces Society said although this is a step in the right direction, it is also an opportunity to double down on conservation efforts.
For those interested in learning more about the monarch butterfly or other species, the Roston Native Butterfly House is looking for volunteers in April, Barnhart said. Volunteer orientation meetings will be at the Nathaniel Greene Botanical Center in Springfield on April 13 and April 16.
