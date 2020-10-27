Students who frequent the east side of campus, which includes buildings such as Wehr Band Hall, Bear Park North and Clay Hall, may have noticed recent construction on Cherry Street.
On Monday, Oct. 19, eastbound traffic on Cherry Street between Kimbrough Avenue and JQH Parkway closed for gas and water utility renewal work, according to a city of Springfield traffic news release. Westbound traffic will remain open.
According to the release, this closure is expected to last through mid-January 2021.