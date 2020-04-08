Hospitals across the state are experiencing an influx of incoming patients with the increase of COVID-19 cases in Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,037 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 53 related deaths as of April 7.
According to an analysis from the Harvard Global Health Institute, it is projected that 196,228 people will be hospitalized in Missouri as a result of the virus.
Recently, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released “Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations for Patients with Suspected or Confirmed Coronavirus Disease 2019 in Healthcare Settings,” to instruct hospitals in the United States of how to care for individuals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and protect others from the virus.
The list recommends hospitals use telemedicine when possible, manage visitors by screening for respiratory symptoms, isolate symptomatic patients in separate rooms and more.
Although patient influx is due to COVID-19, many people are struggling to access hospitals for regular needs.
In the dark
20-year-old Mikaela Pierson sits by her phone, waiting for updates from her mom or a FaceTime call from her dad.
Pierson’s father was admitted into University Hospital in Columbia on Friday, March 20.
According to Pierson, her father experienced common cold symptoms over a month before visiting the doctor. He was initially sent home with antibiotics. Weeks later, he began to lose feeling in his legs, before they went completely numb.
Pierson’s father was rushed to University Hospital.
For the first few days, the hospital ran multiple tests over her father, but he appeared to be remaining in a stable condition, she said.
“Everything was fine and then I got a call from my mom in the middle of the night and she was like, ‘You have to take me back to the hospital. Your dad is in really bad shape.’ And I started freaking out,” Pierson recalled. “So, I drove and took my mom (to the hospital) and he actually went into septic shock.”
According to Medical News Today, “septic shock is a severe and potentially fatal condition that occurs when sepsis leads to life-threatening low blood pressure. Sepsis develops when the body has an overwhelming response to infection.”
Fortunately, Pierson said her father recovered from the septic shock and is improving daily.
Pierson said she has talked to her father over FaceTime a few times but has been unable to visit due to the hospital restrictions.
According to the University Hospital website, visitors are not allowed, except one spouse or coach in labor or delivery, one parent or guardian for pediatric patients and when patients are nearing the end of life.
“I’m glad the hospital is taking all this precaution, especially because my dad does have a low immune system anyway, but it sucks honestly,” Pierson said. “It makes you feel like you’re in the dark, that you don’t really know.”
Pierson compared the way she received information about her father to a game of telephone.
“My mom is getting information from the nurses and then I get the information from my mom and it’s just like a whole little chain reaction,” Pierson said.
According to Pierson, doctors are unaware of what caused her father to feel sick, along with the loss of feeling in his legs.
Pierson’s father does have pancreatitis. But, Pierson said the doctors do not believe his recent illness is related to pancreatitis or COVID-19, as he hasn’t shown any of the symptoms.
Pierson's father was released from the hospital on Monday, April 6. Pierson said he is on oxygen at home until further notice and does have an at-home nurse.
Excitement turned into fear and sadness
Cayla Niswonger and Tasha Becker experienced hospitals on the opposite end of the spectrum. The women gave birth to their first-borns on March 24 and March 26, respectively, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Becker described the check-in process at the hospital as a chore. She said patients could only enter through the main entrance, where they were asked what their business was at the hospital, along with potential screenings.
“When we finally got to labor and delivery we had to wait to be buzzed in, which did take at least 15 minutes if not longer,” Becker said. “We joked about how we were lucky I wasn’t in labor.”
Once in the hospital, both women were limited to their rooms, with only one allowed visitor.
Niswonger said she had an emergency C-section, adding to her stress, as she was unable to have her parents with her.
“It’s scary to come out of something like that and have only two people there for you, and one of those people depends on you entirely to survive,” Niswonger said. “It was all very overwhelming.”
After surgery, Niswonger and her husband FaceTimed their parents to show them their granddaughter.
Both women described a limitation of face-to-face interaction with doctors before and after delivery.
“The hospital did change to where they had only one doctor on-call and that was who delivered your baby, not your original doctor, unless they were the on-call doctor,” Becker said. “Nurses were hard to come by. (We) never really got answers to questions and always had to call when you needed even just water.”
Niswonger said her newborn daughter was kept in the room with her, rather than being transported to a nursery, and the hospital’s pediatrician FaceTimed her after delivery to limit direct contact with babies and other patients.
Niswonger and Becker both described feeling heartbroken about their experiences.
“Ever since everything started with COVID-19, it literally turned our excitement into fear and sadness,” Becker said. “We tried to stay positive and remember our baby was a happy, healthy baby, but it was hard.”
The families of Pierson, Niswonger and Becker are being and have been impacted by COVID-19 hospital restrictions. The CDC is continuing to recommend hospitals only take in patients who need hospital care and suggest if hospital care is not necessary, home care is preferred.