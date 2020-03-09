For two years, sophomore cell and molecular biology major McKell Norris has either had her mom mail her three-month supply of birth control to her in Springfield or has picked it up when she visited home.
Why does she not have her prescription go through Magers Health and Wellness Center, a closer on-campus option? She said her at-home pharmacy gives her the brand she wants while Magers will not.
Like Norris, other Missouri State students have noticed when they go to Magers to pick up their birth control, they cannot attain the brand they want, or there is a different brand on the box completely. Rumors began to surface that Magers switches women’s birth control prescriptions.
Magers pharmacist Randy Bass clarified that the process of assigning women “branded generics” is not the same as changing their prescriptions — it just changes the name on the box.
“We don’t just change (prescriptions),” Bass said. “We go to a generic substitution, a generic equivalent. Any change we would do we would have to go to the physician, and the physician would have to write an order for it. We just can’t change (prescriptions) on a whim.”
What is a branded generic form regarding birth control?
The market has many different names for the same product. What Bass calls a branded generic is the main category under which all identical products fall.
“Basically there are only about 40 to 50 products, but many of them are just the same branded trade name,” Bass said.
He said this simplification means to reduce confusion.
“To make it easier, less complicated and less likely of making mistakes, these companies would come out with what is called a branded generic,” Bass said.
Why switch it in the first place?
Sometimes when women switch from an outside pharmacy to Magers, they are taking a product that Magers does not carry. Magers pharmacy then gives them an equivalent of what they were taking before. This is what occurred in Norris’ situation.
The reasoning behind this directly correlates with the expense, according to Bass. Magers does not carry hundreds of different brand names of birth control.
“We try to go with whichever is the least expensive and with our products, we’re different than most places,” Bass said. “We’re not here to generate revenue; we’re here for you kids to go to school and have your medication, so you don’t have to worry about the medication costs because you’re worried about your tuition costs.”
Bass joked that if Magers did not prioritize Missouri State students and faculty, he would be working somewhere else and making a lot more money.
Freshman middle school education major Stephanie Rotert is another woman who has experienced difficulties acquiring the product she wants.
“Unfortunately, for me, I have a kind of migraine called Hemiplegic migraines that basically give me small strokes,” Rotert said. “Because of this, I’m on a birth control that has no estrogen, but there are only a few brands that actually offer this type of birth control.”
While Rotert’s case is different, she said that the terminology “branded generic” was brought up in her conversation with Magers.
“They changed the brand they gave me and when I questioned it I was told it was ‘generic and nothing will change,’” Rotert said. “Once I started taking it, I ended up getting a yeast infection because of the change. The new brand has also messed with when my period is.”
The branded generic birth control Magers gave her did not contain the hormone estrogen, consistent with the previous brand she took. However, her doctor said this change in medication was a direct cause of her yeast infection.
“One of the reasons for getting the yeast infection is a change in birth control,” Rotert said. “When I told my OBGYN, she told me this is probably what happened.”
Similarly, Norris explains her experience with Magers and why she cannot switch to the generic alternative.
“Freshman year I was on Cryselle,” Norris said. “For a long time, they refused to fill it without a more recent doctor’s prescription even though I had been on it for years for various reasons. Then, after a painful process of calling them and my doctor at home to sort it out, they filled it with a generic version. I have tried that before in high school and didn’t like the way my body reacted to it.”
While Norris understands the branded generic has the same chemical makeup as her preferred brand, she said it has different fillers and dyes that affect her body.
“I have a lot of health issues so my body is really sensitive to that stuff compared to (others),” Norris said.
Norris said the people she spoke with at Magers were polite and nonjudgmental but unorganized and slow.
There are a lot of prescriptions that come through, Bass said. While Magers tries to let women know when they switch their brand name with a generic form, they might miss some. However, Bass said the pharmacy always welcomes calls and questions.
“The last thing on their screen when they pick things up is ‘Do you have any questions?’” Bass said. “If they have any questions about (the change), we want them to ask.”