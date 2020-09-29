Doesn’t a hard-working student deserve a reprieve any evening of the week? Why should weekends have all the fun? I’m of the opinion that it’s any college community’s obligation to have recreational alcoholic entertainment for every day of the week. Of course, there are happy hours everywhere — as there damn well should be — but we’ve contacted 24 local bars, restaurants and lounges to find you and your friends at least one unique entertainment option for every day of the week.
Monday
Dublin’s Pass – “Margarita Mondays” with alternating pitcher specials, new flavors and featured tequilas each week
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi – “Margarita Mondays,” $4 per lime margarita or $1 more to add either strawberry or mango
Tuesday
417 Taphouse – $2 sets of two tacos, soft or hard shell, chicken, beef or vegetarian
Springfield Brewing Company – $10.99 for a set of three tacos including a side of chips and salsa. Taco variety changes weekly
Wednesday
Big Whiskey’s – $6 fishbowl cocktails
Inner Circle Vodka Bar – “Wings and Wells Wednesdays” with six large wings for $5 and $3 well drinks after midnight
Thursday
Inner Circle Vodka Bar – “Thirsty Thursday” with $1 drafts of Busch Light, $10 seltzer buckets and $3 Jolly Rancher shots
Friday
Ernie Bigg’s Piano Bar – Live DJs, karaoke bands or piano shows every weekend. Their schedule is updated continuously on their Facebook page
Boogies Cafe and Bubbles Champagne Lounge- Free cover for everyone
Saturday
Ladies’ Night bar crawl between Boogies, Bubbles and Zan the Club – No charge for girls and one wristband for all three locations
Sunday
Springfield Brewing Company – Every pitcher of beer comes with either a free 8-piece order of wings or a free 10” pizza
Sweet Boys Neighborhood Bar – Free pinball and a 20% “wheels discount” for showing up on a bicycle, roller blades, skateboard or other set of man-powered transportation on wheels
Although this list gives you the power to get toasty and boasty seven days in a row for the rest of your life, always remember to drink responsibly. Save the driving for another day, watch your friends’ backs and keep it classy.