Temperatures are cooling down, which means fall festivals and pumpkin patches are just around the corner. Fall activities may look different this year, but there are still plenty of things to do outdoors over the next few months.

Gigs in the Garden

Friends of the Garden and Springfield Sister Cities will be hosting weekly outdoor concerts called Gigs in the Garden at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park this October.

The concerts will be kid-friendly and free to the public, according to the Gigs in the Garden Facebook event.

Every Sunday, a different band will perform.

Below is the Gigs in the Garden schedule, mainly consisting of country and bluegrass:

Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. — Singer/songwriter Kevin Cott

Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. — Ivy Nix, Aaron Mayer and Avery Mann

Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. — Husband and wife duo Chad “Gravy” Graves and Betsey “Biscuit” Mae as The Breakfast Sides

Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. — Kentucky 31

“Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and social distance to enjoy a variety of local performance groups in an extraordinary setting,” the Facebook event states.

Friends of the Garden will live stream the concerts during inclement weather, the Facebook event says.

Free movie night

Heart of the Westside Neighborhood Association will be hosting a free outdoor movie night at Passion Assembly of God church in Springfield on Oct. 16.

The G-Rated movie “Chicken Little” will begin at dusk, according to the Heart of the Westside Neighborhood Association’s Facebook event.

There will be a table set up to buy snacks and drinks, and participants are expected to social distance and sanitize.

Heart of the Westside Neighborhood Association said this year’s event will operate like a drive-in theater due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Maze Daze

In Clever, MO, Campbell’s Farm has already begun hosting scavenger hunts, haunted maze tours and pumpkin decorating from noon to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Regular adult admission from 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays is $9 in-person and $8 online. Sunday hours are from noon-7 p.m. and admission is $7 in-person.

Pumpkin spice, corn mazes and frights Sept. 22 was the official start of fall, and with that comes cooler weather, fall festivals …

Ozarks Fall Farmfest

Ozark Empire Fairgrounds is hosting its 41st annual Ozark’s Farmfest on Oct. 2, 3 and 4.

According to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds website, there will be over 1,000 agricultural and rural living exhibits and is deemed “the Ozarks’ largest agricultural event.”

The operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free.

Although COVID-19 has impacted traditional holidays and events this year, students can still go outside and enjoy the fall weather around Springfield.