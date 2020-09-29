As the semester continues on, students may be searching for safe, cheap and fun options for getting out of the residence hall or their apartment. Springfield offers three bowling alleys, all fit with their own attractions and specialties, including student discounts that strike out!
Andy B’s
1127 Battlefield Road
Monday-Thursday 2-11 p.m., Friday 2 p.m.- noon, Saturday noon. - midnight., Sunday noon.- 11 p.m.
Andy B’s Entertainment includes a chain of five bowling alleys in the midwest, with one location in Springfield.
Although Andy B’s is known for its bowling alley, the entertainment complex also includes an arcade, laser tag and virtual reality experience.
According to Trevor Collins, Andy B’s entertainment director of marketing, these four attractions are still open and available to customers.
In compliance with the Springfield mask ordinance, in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14, customers are required to wear masks but can lower them while participating in physical activity — the sport of bowling — and eating and drinking.
Collins said Andy B’s has increased their cleaning procedures.
“Additional sanitation and cleaning efforts have been implemented, in addition to our already extensive standard procedures,” Collins said. “This includes routinely sanitizing arcade games, cleaning and sanitizing shoes and balls before and after each use and offering sanitation stations throughout our facility.”
Andy B’s dining services are still available, including a full American-style menu, cocktails, draft beers and non-alcoholic beverages.
Andy B’s offers a 15% discount on attractions and food for college students every day, upon the presentation of a student ID. Collins said Half Price Mondays are also popular among students, which includes half off all games and attractions.
Sunshine Lanes &
Enterprise Park Lanes
1500 W. Sunshine St., 1625 S. Enterprise Ave.
Sunshine Lanes: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-midnight, Friday 10 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m., Sunday noon.- midnight.
Enterprise Park Lanes: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-midnight., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-1 a.m., Sunday 11 a.m.- midnight.
Sunshine Lanes and Enterprise Park Lanes are both owned by R. Wiemer’s Inc., a local family company in Springfield.
According to general manager Keegan Standage, both bowling alleys are open for customers with a few safety modifications.
Similar to Andy B’s, masks are required in both alleys, except when bowling, eating and drinking.
Standage said both alleys are serving their full menus, with Sunshine offering a variety of concession snacks such as popcorn and pretzels, while Enterprise includes a larger dining area. The food at Enterprise is served in disposable to-go containers and utensils at both alleys.
Customers are asked to leave all in-house bowling equipment at their lanes.
“Our staff members go down and disinfect the shoes, balls, tablets, ball return, chairs and tables — anything in the bowler’s area,” Standage said.
As for discounts, the alleys offer similar college student discounts.
Sunshine’s Happy Hour, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to close, includes $1.50 games and $2 shoe rentals for all customers.
Enterprise’s college student and military night, Wednesdays from 9 p.m. to close, also includes $1.50 games and $2 shoe rentals upon the presentation of a student or military ID.